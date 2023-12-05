Trimble, Inc. Deploys ketteQ for Demand Planning as part of its Digital Transformation

ketteQ delivers break-through demand planning accuracy on Salesforce platform, optimizes supply chain operations for global technical instruments company

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ketteQ, a trail-blazing provider of supply chain planning and optimization solutions that deliver break-through levels of supply chain operating and financial performance, today announced Trimble has implemented ketteQ Demand Planning for its Transportation sales team to vastly improve demand planning accuracy for the global technology company as Trimble embarks on a digital transformation of key operations.

ketteQ was selected as the only supply chain solution on the Salesforce platform that delivers demand planning to sharpen forecasting accuracy, improve sales opportunities and lift revenue strategies. Deployed on Salesforce, which is a trusted and familiar platform for Trimble, ketteQ's demand forecasting capabilities accelerated solution implementation and eased the transition from manual, spreadsheet-based planning to digital optimization that revolutionizes customer-focused results.

"We are going through a digital transformation with Salesforce as our primary platform and we are excited about the transformation of our supply chain capabilities with ketteQ," said Alecia Brian, VP of Revenue Operations of Trimble's Transportation sector. "We realized manual demand planning via spreadsheets simply was not going to work anymore. We needed to automate our planning processes and when we discovered ketteQ was built on Salesforce, we reviewed their solutions and quickly learned how they could help us improve our forecasting and achieve operational goals."

Working with ketteQ's team of supply chain experts, Trimble's Transportation sales team has seamlessly shifted to digital supply chain planning operations on Salesforce. With about a hundred of ketteQ users from the sales organization, demand forecasting accuracy and productivity has increased significantly, Brian said, and the company has been able to proactively plan for future supply chain issues that could negatively impact customers. For one of Trimble's largest customers with a very specific business component, ketteQ's solution allowed them to proactively stay weeks ahead of potential issues. Because demand planning has become so accurate, Trimble was able to pivot quickly, saving substantial time and money, Brian noted.

"The supply chain challenge pendulum has shifted from COVID-19 related disruptions to the critical need to manage and predict demand more accurately and efficiently," said Mike Landry, CEO of ketteQ. "This shift is driving supply chain leaders to abandon manual and legacy planning systems and to select innovative digital solutions. Deployed on the Salesforce platform, ketteQ leverages market and economic data to significantly improve forecast accuracy, streamline workflows and help companies transform their S&OP and legacy processes."

ketteQ's Demand Planning solution automatically chooses the best forecast method for each product or part from many advanced forecasting techniques. By incorporating aggregation and disaggregation, managing outliers, automatically finding and using causal factors, and facilitating input and consensus workflows from key stakeholders, the ketteQ solutions significantly enhances forecast accuracy, resulting in higher fill rates, lower inventory, increased planner productivity and increased revenue.

About ketteQ

ketteQ is dedicated to supply chain technology innovation and empowering the world's leading distributors, manufacturers and service providers to achieve break-through levels of supply chain management and financial performance. Built on Salesforce and AWS, with strengths in security, scalability, and configurability, ketteQ offers supply chain organizations extended capabilities to fill in the gaps left by legacy systems with unparalleled analytics and visibility for today's supply chain needs. For further information, visit ketteQ.com or follow @ketteQ on LinkedIn.

Salesforce, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is transforming the global supply chain through intelligent, connected technology and workflows that are rooted in industry standard commercial maps and data. At the intersection of the physical and digital worlds, Trimble Transportation offers SaaS, web, mobile and installed solutions that improve efficiency, promote safety, optimize utilization, and enable collaboration. From planning to delivery, we provide cutting edge procurement, transportation management, mapping, routing, dispatch, navigation, location, fleet management, ELD compliance and asset maintenance solutions. For more information, visit: transportation.trimble.com.

About Trimble ‥

Dedicated to the world's tomorrow, Trimble is a technology company delivering solutions that enable our customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow and move goods for a better quality of life. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products and enterprise lifecycle solutions to industry cloud services, Trimble is transforming critical industries such as construction, geospatial, agriculture and transportation to power an interconnected world of work. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

Media Contact

Nicole Taylor, ketteQ, 1 7706331754, [email protected], www.ketteq.com

SOURCE ketteQ