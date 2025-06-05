TrineDay Books Release New JFK Research and Eyewitness Accounts of the November 1963 Tragedy

Prepare to question everything you thought you knew about Dealey Plaza and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Post this

President Kennedy Should Have Survived Dallas by extensive assassination investigator Vince Palamara. Considered one of the preeminent authorities on the Secret Service's mistakes regarding JFK's security, Mr. Palamara examines in depth the critical security- failures in Dallas the U.S. government has spent decades trying to cover up.

Last Resort Beyond Last Resort: The JFK Assassination, The Need to Protect West Berlin, and Why a Second Invasion of Cuba Never Happened by Walter Herbst. If Lee Harvey Oswald was working on behalf of Cuba to kill President John Kennedy, why did that not justify a reinvasion of Cuba? The answer to that question is a desire to transfer U.S. military attention and resources away from Europe and the Soviets to Southeast Asia, where the Pentagon was anxious to engage Communists. The author presents why military hawks believed the Kennedys were in the way.

JFK Killed By Consensus by Dr. David W. Mantik. Prepare to question everything you thought you knew about Dealey Plaza, as this medical researcher utilizes new documents to delve deeper into the web of deceptions that resulted in and covered up the tragic events of November 22, 1963.

Deep Cover, Shallow Graves by former CIA operative Robert Plumlee and NYTimes best-selling author Ralph Pezzullo. The author was in Dallas on November 23, 1963, and is finally speaking out. This is an incredible read through a no-man's land of political intrigue and covert military operations sanctioned by the White House. Told by a former CIA contract pilot, Mr. Plumlee, this is a tale that marches across clandestine activities in Cuba, undercover drug operations in South America and Mexico, top secret testimony to the likes of J. Edgar Hoover and classified statements to Senate Foreign Relations and Intelligence Committees, as well as a wealth of political minefields laid by high-level government operatives acting under a cloak of secrecy.

