TrineDay Books Releases Fall Titles: Exposes, Criminal Investigations and Mystics

"We offer a full range of subjects this Fall, from an expose about a 'sugar daddy' website to the mystical world of a Lakota Medicine Man," said Publisher Kris Millegan. "We also feature Daniel Hopsicker's last work for those loyal to his criminal investigations."

Wink Wink Nudge Nudge: Sexual Exploits and Secrets from Inside a Sugar Daddy Website by Brook Urick

Used anonymously by men from Congress to Construction jobs for a fee of just $99, SeekingArrangement offers to potential 'sugar daddies' the lure of beautiful young women who only want to be taken care of by an older man. This tell-all book by the company's former spokeswoman exposes the perils of monetizing sexuality on the internet, and what happens when the antics of its anonymous customers are left unchecked. Federal laws were meant to close down such sites which victimize under-age women in particular, but Seeking is still around, the CEO richer than ever, and so Urick explores why the cycle continues.

The Seven Commandments of The Sacred Buffalo Calf Woman: Martin High Bear (1919-1995) by Rose High Bear

Martin High Bear was a revered Lakota medicine man and spiritual leader known for his wisdom, healing powers and guidance to the Lakota people. He received seven teachings in a vision from the ancient Sacred Buffalo Calf Woman. These seven 'commandments' promote global healing and renewal with specific actions, but most importantly, unite the four colors of humanity and restore the cultural and spiritual heritage of the Lakota ancestors. The author explains why, 30 years after Martin High Bear's death, the time for healing is NOW.

The Fraud of Turin by James F. Day

This prolific author of multiple books exploring Catholic theology takes an objective approach of the famous relic, refuting many accepted 'studies' which have tried to date the controversial Turin cloth to the time of Jesus. This book is unique in that it is written by a Catholic scholar which tracks the historical appearance of the Shroud in the contest of the time in which it first appears, a time obsessed with the sufferings of Jesus, due to the age's own challenges. By presenting factual, comprehensive arguments, the reader is left to drawn their own conclusions.

Gangster Planet by the late Daniel Hopsicker with Linda Minor

This entertaining, but extensively documented narrative provides insight into how crime continues unabated despite modernizations in technology. Much of this survival is credited to the hand-in-hand work professional white-collar criminals do with known drug traffickers, laundering financial proceeds from criminal activity through public corporations throughout the world. Hopsicker's previous works have been used as the basis for Hollywood movies and numerous documentaries about the illegal drug trade.

Remember Me: How Letters from My Civil War Uncle Helped Me Confront my Childhood CIA attacker by Benjamin Kendrik Buckley

The young author provides a moving exploration of history, memory and healing. Discovering the forgotten letters of his great Uncle Henry Christopher Binns Kendrick, a young Confederate solider during the Civil War, Buckley finds a critical aide to his own personal journey to confront the darkest chapter in how own life, a childhood marked by abuse under the shadow of the CIA's Project MKUltra, a federal human experiments program.

