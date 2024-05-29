TrineDay Books Releases Five New Titles This Summer: From RFK to Catfishing

These are five new books that challenge readers to dig deeper into subjects they care about. Post this

Psychological DNA: A Cold Case Analysis of Who Killed Robert F. Kennedy by Forensic Psychologist and Criminologist Dr. John C. Brady II.

Dr. Brady assesses Sirhan Sirhan's mental condition at the time of the crime in light of five criminological conditions now used in psychiatry and criminal forensics, and contends that Sirhan's condition could have constituted grounds for a second-degree murder charge not justifying the death penalty. Released on the 56th anniversary of RFK's assassination, this book is a deep-dive into the psychological makeup of those who perpetrate high-visibility crimes.

The Manchurian Journalist by Investigative Reporter Dan Luzadder.

Pulitzer-Prize-winning investigative reporter Dan Luzadder accepted a challenge from the Church of Scientology to examine the veracity of claims made about the church's more controversial practices in a best-selling book, Going Clear, by fellow Pulitzer-Prize winner, Lawrence Wright. Using the published writings of Lawrence Wright as his principal but not sole example, Luzadder shows how America's post-World War Two obsession with preserving a freedom-fighting global war machine led to open manipulation of the nation's independent press, film, and publishing industries to advance systemic propaganda. Luzadder found that today's journalistic environment is far from the hallowed image of the "free press" he built his career on.

My Cosmic Trigger (Volume 1) by Licensed Counselor Matt Vaughn

High strangeness is a subset of the paranormal field where two or more phenomena intersect, such as Bigfoot and a UFO being reported in the same location. Inspired by the 1977 book Cosmic Trigger, Matt Vaughn's My Cosmic Trigger Volume 1 explores the theory and practice behind "high strangeness," offering a history of the subject as well as analysis of where, why and how these events occur. The book offers a way through and around the path of insanity so common in this field of study.

Sherlock Being Catfished: A Memoir by noted film and fiction historian Dr. Joan Mellen.

What happens when one of the nation's top historians and critics of film and fiction is victim to an internet "catfish," becoming victim to a romance scammer? This brilliantly choreographed memoir of Dr. Mellen's own pas-de-deux with an internet "catfish" allows us to see a sensitive, lonely woman succumb to a devilish entrapment, even as she becomes conscious of what is happening and why. Just as her extensive writing has helped readers explore the backgrounds of some of America's favorite celebrities and writers, Dr. Mellen invites us into the vulnerability of her own human heart, even examining how her past and present work didn't quite prepare her for the rigors of internet dating.

The Conscious Planet by Neil Pine

The Conscious Planet is a deeply humane exploration of modern problems, forcing the reader to confront the ethical implications of choices regarding animal agriculture, the inherent cruelty in factory farming, and other 21st-century challenges from the viewpoint of personal transformation. That transformation, according to the author, begins with veganism, as well as embracing a spirt of compassion, gentleness, and ethical responsibility to make a difference. Hoping to inspire anyone interested in saving the future of the planet, Conscious Planet offers practical solutions on how to promote change one person at a time.

All books are available for purchase at TrineDay.com or various online book and e-books sellers.

Media interested in interviews with listed authors should contact [email protected] or [email protected] (800) 556-2012.

Media Contact

Cheron Brylski, TrineDayPress, 504-460-1468, [email protected], TrineDay.com

Kris Millegan, TrineDayPress, 800-556-2012, [email protected], TrineDay.com

SOURCE Trine Day Press