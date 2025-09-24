Trinitatum and Lucido Group announce strategic partnership to accelerate automated testing for ETRM platforms

Trinitatum and Lucido Group LLC have formalized a strategic, non-exclusive partnership to deliver rapid, automated testing solutions for Openlink Endur/Findur and Allegro trading platforms.

LONDON and HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- London & Houston, TX – September 23, 2025, Trinitatum and Lucido Group LLC have formalized a strategic, non-exclusive partnership to deliver rapid, automated testing solutions for Openlink Endur/Findur and Allegro trading platforms.

The collaboration builds on years of successful joint delivery, combining Lucido's deep domain expertise in energy trading systems with Trinitatum's proven Triangle Test Automation® platform. Together, they offer clients faster, more reliable implementations with reduced operational risk and improved system reliability.

"Lucido has been instrumental in helping us expand Triangle's capabilities," said Chris Jones, CEO of Trinitatum. "This partnership is a natural evolution of our long-standing collaboration and comes at a pivotal time as we scale following recent investment."

The strategic alliance addresses a critical industry need: complex ETRM implementations demand frequent, comprehensive testing to ensure system reliability and performance. Through their aligned approach, Trinitatum and Lucido have demonstrated rapid deployment capabilities that significantly reduce implementation timelines, while enhancing system quality and user confidence.

A key milestone in the partnership was the successful porting of Triangle's functionality to the Allegro development platform, led by Lucido in collaboration with a major global energy trading client. The solution was implemented across all major Allegro modules, showcasing the scalability and effectiveness of the combined offering.

"This partnership represents a significant advancement in how energy trading companies approach ETRM implementations, upgrades, and product onboardings," said Sean Kilpatrick, Managing Partner at Lucido Group. "By combining Trinitatum's automated testing expertise with our client implementation and business knowledge, we're able to deliver an exceptional tool, quickly, that gives our clients confidence in their trading systems from day one."

Key benefits for clients:

Accelerated deployments: Rapid methodologies reduce time-to-market for new trading capabilities.

Improved quality assurance: Automated testing ensures robust, reliable systems.

Reduced risk: Comprehensive coverage identifies critical bugs before production; preventing costly production failures.

Scalable automation: Triangle supports ongoing testing with minimal resource overhead.

This partnership allows both firms to continue serving their respective client bases while offering enhanced value through integrated delivery.

About Trinitatum

Trinitatum delivers class-leading test automation for trading and risk management platforms, with proven expertise in Endur, Findur and Allegro systems. The Triangle Test Automation® platform helps protect revenue and validate data, ensuring trading and risk platforms are always reliable. Triangle provides confidence across trading and risk platforms by validating data, protecting P&L, and ensuring performance at every stage. For more information, visit www.trinitatum.com.

About Lucido Group LLC

Lucido Group LLC is a specialist solution provider serving capital markets and energy market participants, primarily users of trade lifecycle systems (C/ETRM for energy) such as Findur, Endur, and Allegro. The company has market-leading expertise in enterprise data models, energy and non-energy derivatives, software delivery and support. Lucido's team includes former client users and super users in addition to those from the vendor side who have built and supported leading trading platforms. The company helps clients achieve greater system flexibility to quickly adjust system usage for new products, markets, and regulatory reporting while controlling costs. For more information, visit www.lucidogroup.io.

Media Contact

Helen Hurley, Trinitatum, 1 8328449048, [email protected], https://trinitatum.com/

