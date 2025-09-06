TRINITY Brings Sustainability and Fun to National Tailgating Day with Coolers and Charcuterie Boards

TRINITY's sustainable serving boards, ice-cold coolers, and a foosball twist come together to make every game day celebration a win, whether at the stadium or at home. Post this

Whether you're cheering on your favorite team at a tailgate gathering or hosting a backyard watch party, TRINITY has you covered with entertaining essentials that keep the food fresh, the drinks cold, and the fun going strong. Here are three game-day standouts designed to make every celebration a win.

RENEW Serving Boards: A Charcuterie Game-Changer Made in the USA

No game-day spread is complete without snacks, and the RENEW by TRINTY Serving Boards make every charcuterie presentation a touchdown. With over 25 unique boards to choose from, each piece is handcrafted by artisans in the USA from reclaimed bamboo chopsticks, giving it a one-of-a-kind look. Add a personal twist with laser engraving to make the boards the ultimate tailgate conversation starter—or the perfect gift for your favorite fan. Sustainable, stylish, and endlessly versatile, these boards turn cheese, meats, and dips into an MVP-worthy display.

The New 80-Quart Stainless Steel Cooler: Style Meets Stamina

When it comes to keeping the party going from pre-game to overtime, TRINITY's new 80-Quart Stainless Steel Cooler with Foldable Side Shelves has fans covered. With room for up to 96 cans and ice retention that lasts a full 24 hours, this cooler is built to keep beverages frosty no matter how long the celebration lasts. Its fold-out side shelves pull double duty as snack stations or pitcher stands, while the built-in cart, drainage plug, bottle opener with cap catcher, and protective cover make it as practical as it is sleek. Finished in brushed stainless steel, this cooler is as stylish as it is game-day tough.

The 80-Quart Foosball Cooler: Chill and Thrill

Why just chill your drinks when you can play Foosball while you do it? TRINITY's 80-Quart Foosball Cooler brings an extra level of fun to every tailgate with a fully functional foosball game built right on top of the cooler. Down below, the detachable tub can hold up to 96 cans and keep them ice-cold all day, while the rolling wheels, storage shelf, built-in opener, and cover make setup a breeze. Available in bold electric green or classic gray, this cooler is the ultimate combination of entertainment and refreshment—guaranteed to be a fan favorite before kickoff even begins.

With products that balance innovation, sustainability, and style, TRINITY is the trusted name for fans looking to celebrate National Tailgating Day and beyond. TRINITY is offering tailgating specials in September. For promotion details, please check https://www.renewbytrinity.com/ (All of RENEW by TRINITY's products are proudly made in the USA) and https://trinityii.com/.

About Trinity International

Based in Carson, CA, Trinity International is a premier innovator of storage and organization solutions, empowering customers to put EVERYTHING IN ITS PLACE®. With a mission to enhance lives, the company is dedicated to delivering quality, sustainable, and innovative products. TRINITY's portfolio includes patented storage solutions tailored to home and commercial needs. Its RENEW by TRINITY and Drakestone by TRINITY collections are proudly made in the USA from sustainable materials, such as reclaimed chopsticks and wood. Additional lines include TRINITY Basics®, TRINITY Pro®, and EcoStorage®. Learn more at www.trinityii.com.

About RENEW by TRINITY

RENEW by TRINITY is a pioneering sustainable housewares brand, proudly made in the USA, that has recycled over 8 million bamboo chopsticks into artisan-crafted home essentials. RENEW's innovative products, from serving boards to adaptable storage and organization solutions, enhance modern living spaces while significantly reducing carbon emissions and waste. Rooted in a commitment to quality, sustainability, and artisan craftsmanship, RENEW empowers eco-conscious consumers to embrace stylish and responsible design, redefining what it means to live beautifully and sustainably.

