Trinity Girls Network Corp. and Collaborative Partners The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation and Living Live Foundation Spread Holiday Cheer to Atlanta Families in Need

ATLANTA and DULUTH, Ga., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a heartwarming display of holiday generosity, Trinity Girls Network Corp. joined forces with esteemed partners—the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, the Living Live Foundation, and TIUA—to host a memorable event on December 23, 2023. Families in need were treated to a day filled with warmth and happiness at the Barack and Michelle Obama Academy located at 970 Martin St. SE, Atlanta, GA 30315, from 9 am to 12 pm. The event featured the distribution of food boxes and toys, alongside a variety of engaging games for children.

Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, the esteemed founder of Trinity Girls Network Corp., expressed her excitement about the event, stating, "The holiday season embodies unity and community support. Collaborating with our esteemed partners to bring joy and laughter to families aligns with our core mission. We're delighted to not only provide essentials but also create a joyous day for the children."

Dr. Patricia Houston, President of the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, emphasized the initiative's significance, noting, "Continuing Whitney's legacy of compassion is central to the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation. Partnering with Trinity Girls Network Corp. and other allies enables us to make a real difference in families' lives during this special time. Including engaging activities for the children further amplifies the spirit of generosity."

Mr. Jordan Fisher, founder of the Living Live Foundation, shared his enthusiasm, saying, "Our commitment at the Living Live Foundation is to uplift communities. Collaborating with Trinity Girls Network Corp. and our partners to provide a day of enjoyment for children perfectly aligns with our vision. We're eager to spread joy and support to families in Atlanta."

Supported by the gracious partnership of the Barack and Michelle Obama Academy, this unified effort exemplifies the power of unity and community engagement. By pooling resources and offering a day of delightful activities for children, these organizations aimed to brighten the holiday season for families in need, creating a memorable and joyful experience during this festive period.

