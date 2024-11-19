Trinity Guardion Secures $6M Financing to Enhance Hospital Bed Hygiene

"Hospital surfaces such as beds and mattresses are proven vectors of hospital-acquired infections," said QCA investor and Trinity Guardion Board member, Rich Grant. "Trinity's solution provides cleaner surfaces that published research proves reduces hospital-acquired infections." Post this

"Since our inception, Trinity Guardion has been committed to building collaborative partnerships with hospitals that prioritize patient safety, providing innovative solutions through advanced bed reprocessing" stated Bruce Rippe, Founder and CEO of Trinity Guardion. "This strategic investment will enable us to execute our commercial strategy, strengthen our existing partnerships, and extend the reach of our Soteria Bed Barrier System to new healthcare facilities. We have chosen investors who share our commitment to hospital patient safety and innovation, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead."

"Hospital surfaces such as beds and mattresses are proven vectors of hospital-acquired infections. The only tools available are old-school disinfectants and UV Lights," said QCA investor and Trinity Guardion Board member, Rich Grant. "Trinity's solution provides cleaner surfaces that published research proves reduces hospital-acquired infections."

Why Soteria Bed Barrier Matters? Protecting the Bed from Patient Fluids

Compromised hospital mattresses are at a near crisis level, potentially exposing millions of patients a year to previous patients' bodily fluids that have leaked inside that can lead to infection outbreaks. Independent healthcare safety bodies such as the FDA, ECRI, and the Healthcare Surfaces Institute have all called-the mattress - over the last decade. As hospitals require faster room turnover to accommodate the number of patients requiring a stay and as staff shortages proliferate, leading to off label short cuts in the Manufacturer's Instructions for the cleaning process have become standard-operating procedures in many institutions.

National conference surveys show most hospitals are using legacy cleaning and disinfection processes that are causing mattress failures that do not align with the manufacturer's instructions for use (MIFU) and voids manufacturer's warranties. MIFU compliance is difficult to complete due to the time required to complete between patients.

Soteria's easy to use, launderable and reuseable - bed barrier covers both the mattress and the bed deck from patient fluids leaking into mattress cracks or onto the bed frame. Because of its protection, the Soteria MIFU also reduces the time required to turn over the mattress and bed between one patient and the next.

Why Soteria Bed Barrier Matters? Protecting the Patient from Previous Patients' Fluids

Decades of research have demonstrated a connection between failed, improperly clean, and disinfected mattresses and subsequent infections in patients. A 2023 peer-reviewed study from Emory University is the latest to establish a link between mattresses and healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). This study found that beds could infect a new patient up to 90 days after being used by a previous patient with C-diff. Protecting beds and mattresses from fluid infiltration enhances patient safety.

Additionally, the Trinity Guardion validated laundry process for its Soteria Bed Barrier offers advanced protection against pathogens and spores, achieving an exceptional 99.9999% removal rate. Peer-reviewed studies have demonstrated a 50% reduction in hospital-onset Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) infections when using the barrier, highlighting the system's efficacy.

Other Soteria Bed Barrier Advantages

Integral to this innovation, Trinity Guardion provides customers with Soteria® Ecosystem, a revolutionary solution that integrates RFID technology with automation to manage Soteria Bed Barriers. This cloud-based software takes a data-driven approach to bed reprocessing, ensuring clean bed barriers are ready when needed. It streamlines the -supply chain process, from tracking barriers between hospital departments and laundry facilities to providing accurate and timely bed management. With features like bulk scanning, automated workflow assistance, and real-time reporting metrics, the system enables hospitals a way to enable and validate usage of this innovation.

Earlier this summer, the Company expanded its offering with the launch of the Soteria® Neonatal Mattress Barrier, the first and only microbiological barrier and disinfecting service designed specifically for neonatal care. This solution simplifies the reprocessing of warmer and incubator mattresses, ensuring the highest level of protection for vulnerable newborns. This innovative solution meets a leading manufacturer's instructions for use (MIFU) and significantly reduces the burden on hospital staff while extending the lifespan of mattresses.

This investment round in Trinity Guardion was led by Queen City Angels and other investors included Tamiami Angel Fund, Market Street Ventures, and RKCA.

Keating, Muething & Klekamp PLL ( a longtime QCA supporter/advisor/sponsor) served as legal advisor to Trinity Guardion.

Media Contact

Scott Jacobs, Queen City Angels, 513-373-6972, [email protected], www.qca.com

Tricia Collins, Queen City Angels, 513-882-7096, [email protected], www.qca.com

SOURCE Trinity Guardion