Trinity In Home Care Selects AxisCare as New Enterprise Software Partner

After a thorough search for a software platform that could grow with the agency and fit its specific needs, AxisCare stood out not just as a software provider but as a strategic partner. What set AxisCare apart was not only the willingness of the team to understand and align with Trinity In Home Care's needs but also their eagerness to collaborate and their commitment to innovation.

Aaron Stapleton, Founder and CEO of Trinity In Home Care, said, "This is the first time that I've felt there has been a genuine desire to work around the needs of our business. Being able to configure AxisCare to our specific needs has been instrumental in our workflows in such a short amount of time. We were looking for a partner, and that's what we've found in AxisCare."

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Trinity In Home Care, a team as deeply committed to innovation and excellence in the home care space as we are. Together we look forward to leveraging the power of technology to make significant impacts on the lives of seniors.." says Todd Allen, CEO of AxisCare.

The strategic partnership between Trinity In Home Care and AxisCare is rooted in a shared mission to improve the quality of care to seniors, ensuring that the heart of both businesses aligns with the core objective of bettering the industry and the delivery of care through innovative software solutions.

About AxisCare

As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and seven countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, VA Billing, and full-service Payroll, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible. For more information, visit axiscare.com.

