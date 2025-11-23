Trinity International University of Ambassadors Introduces Online Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative Rooted in Christian Ministry

"At TIUA, we do not define individuals by their past. We honor who they are becoming through Christ." Post this

Inspired by Isaiah 61:1, the initiative reflects TIUA's ministry-driven mission to uplift individuals impacted by incarceration, restore hope, and create practical pathways to transformation. With family stability, emotional healing, and re-entry success becoming urgent needs across America, TIUA is offering a comprehensive, biblically grounded framework designed to bridge gaps and change lives.

The initiative blends spiritual mentorship, academic preparation, trauma recovery, leadership development, and workforce readiness. Through TIUA's online institutions, students and participants are equipped with the resources and support needed to rebuild their lives and relationships.

Trinity International University of Ambassadors offers online Associate, Bachelor's, and Master's degree programs in leadership, ministry, humanitarian studies, Christian counseling, and global impact. Students receive biblically grounded education focused on spiritual formation, purpose, and service. www.tiuaonline.school

The TIUA School of Business provides online training in entrepreneurship, nonprofit leadership, financial literacy, digital marketing, organizational leadership, and workforce preparation. These programs help participants develop economic stability and long-term career success.

The Trinity International Chaplaincy Institute offers online chaplaincy certification, trauma-informed pastoral care, crisis counseling, spiritual mentorship, and prison chaplaincy preparation. These programs support emotional healing, faith development, and spiritual restoration for individuals and families.

The Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative includes faith-centered family restoration curriculum, parenting and marriage support, trauma and grief recovery resources, communication strengthening, and reconnection to faith-based community support. TIUA also serves children of incarcerated parents through its annual Christmas outreach, providing gifts, encouragement, and emotional support.

TIUA invites churches, community ministries, re-entry programs, transitional housing organizations, chaplains, nonprofits, and faith-based partners across the nation to join this movement. The initiative aims to reduce recidivism, promote healing, support family restoration, strengthen financial stability, prevent generational cycles, and transform communities through education and faith.

About TIUA and Affiliate Institutions: Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA) is an online Christian university rooted in ministry and committed to leadership, humanitarian service, and Kingdom transformation. TIUA offers biblically grounded online education that equips students to lead, serve, and rebuild communities with integrity and purpose.

TIUA School of Business provides online entrepreneurship training, financial literacy development, and marketplace leadership preparation. Trinity International Chaplaincy Institute trains chaplains and spiritual caregivers to serve in prisons, hospitals, ministries, and communities through faith-centered, trauma-informed education.

Together, these online institutions and business school exist to educate, empower, restore, and transform lives for the glory of God.

Media Contact: Office of Institutional Affairs, Trinity International University of Ambassadors, Duluth, Georgia & Pensacola, Florida.

