Trinity Solutions and Services Expands Service Portfolio With Dedicated Validation Services

Trinity Solutions and Services' Validation Services are designed to support both project-based initiatives and ongoing compliance needs, including:

Commissioning, Qualification, and Validation (CQV) planning and execution

Equipment, utility, and facility qualification (IQ, OQ, PQ)

Temperature mapping and controlled temperature unit qualification

Risk-based validation strategies aligned with ISPE and regulatory guidance

Remediation support for audit observations and compliance gaps

Validation documentation, protocols, and lifecycle support

These services are delivered with a focus on clarity, traceability, and operational fit, helping clients move from documentation to defensible, inspection-ready execution.

Leadership and Expertise

The Validation Services offering is led by Nathan Roman, Executive Vice President of Validation & Lifecycle Compliance. Roman brings more than 25 years of experience in commissioning, qualification, validation, temperature mapping, and regulatory compliance across pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device environments.

Roman has led global validation programs, authored industry guidance, contributed to ISPE Good Practice Guides, and supported major capital projects and operational facilities throughout the U.S. and internationally. He is also the author of Six Steps to Effective Temperature Mapping and a frequent speaker and educator within the life sciences community.

"Validation only works when it reflects how facilities actually operate," said Roman. "This expansion allows Trinity to deliver validation services that are practical, risk-based, and designed to stand up under inspection."

Strategic Growth for Trinity Solutions and Services

The addition of Validation Services supports Trinity Solutions and Services' broader strategy to provide connected technical services that reduce risk, improve readiness, and support long-term operational success.

"Our clients are looking for partners who understand the full picture—from assets and systems to validation and execution," said Kyle Jenkins, President of Trinity Solutions and Services. "By adding dedicated Validation Services, we're expanding our ability to support organizations with experienced leadership and a disciplined, client-focused approach."

About Trinity Solutions and Services

Trinity Solutions and Services provides asset management, maintenance, validation, and technical staffing services for regulated industries. With a focus on execution, lifecycle alignment, and operational clarity, Trinity partners with clients to deliver reliable systems, audit-ready outcomes, and sustainable compliance programs.

For more information about Trinity Solutions and Services and its Validation Services, visit www.trinitysolutionsandservices.com

