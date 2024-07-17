Trinny London, Revieve, and Google Cloud Introduce Next-Generation Skincare Journey

The first partnership through Google Cloud delivering hyper-personalized consumer experiences.

HELSINKI and CHICAGO and LONDON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve®, a leader in personalized digital brand experiences for global brands, retailers, and digital service providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness sectors, and a Google Cloud partner, have announced a groundbreaking partnership with Trinny London, the global, digital-first skincare, hybrids and makeup brand. This collaboration launches the Trinny London Digital Skincare Advisor, a Revieve AI-powered solution on Google Cloud infrastructure set to revolutionize skincare consultations.

Enhanced by Revieve's Enterprise Beauty Platform and the technological prowess of Google Cloud, this advanced virtual skin analyzer delivers rapid, personalized recommendations from Trinny London's extensive range of high-performance skincare products. By leveraging sophisticated algorithms and detailed data analysis, the platform offers tailored skincare advice that transforms users' skincare regimens with precision and ease.

Designed as a comprehensive guide, this innovative Digital Skin Advisor experience leverages cutting-edge AI technologies to analyze selfies and understand detailed consumer preferences, including lifestyle behaviors and unique skin needs. Using advanced AI to detect skin conditions and characteristics from selfies, combined with individual preferences, users quickly receive tailored skincare suggestions and customized routines from Trinny London's extensive product range within moments.

This AI-driven experience puts a comprehensive skincare guide at shoppers' fingertips wherever and however they shop, providing users with the insights needed to make informed decisions about their skincare and optimizing outcomes based on their unique profiles.

With 71% of consumers expecting personalized interactions, the Trinny London Digital Skincare Advisor marks a step towards the company's mission to help customers fearlessly feel their best selves by enabling users to select the most effective products for their skin.

"Revieve is thrilled to launch this pioneering skincare solution alongside Trinny London, supported by the power of Google Cloud. This collaboration represents a fusion of beauty and advanced technology, setting a new standard for personalized skincare. We are excited to see how our combined efforts will enhance consumer engagement and satisfaction in a market that increasingly values customization and precision," says Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve.

As this partnership evolves, Trinny London and Revieve are committed to continually refining the digital skincare experience, advancing the beauty industry through the potential of AI technology and personalized digital interactions.

"We are delighted to support Trinny London and Revieve in this innovative endeavor. This partnership underscores our commitment to transforming industries through technology, and we're thrilled to see how this collaboration will drive forward the next generation of consumer health and beauty tech. This collaboration will accelerate our concept of the modern store, bringing cutting-edge technology and enhanced customer experiences to the forefront," says Paul Tepfenhart, Global Director at Google Cloud.

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred provider to beauty brands and retailers, delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform. At the cutting edge of the beauty and wellness industry, Revieve leverages a broad, versatile range of AI technologies, including advanced Generative AI, to deliver next-gen consumer experiences.

Revieve offers a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform, serving cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.

Revieve's trusted solutions portfolio includes the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Makeup Artist with Virtual Try-On, AI Suncare Advisor, and more. The platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.

Revieve's solutions are also available on Google Cloud Marketplace, ensuring easy integration and accessibility.

About Trinny London

Founded in 2017 by Trinny Woodall, Trinny London is a global skincare, skincare/makeup hybrids and makeup brand on the mission to help customers fearlessly feel their best self. Trinny London's Match2Me technology enables industry-leading personalization for customers, with half of the brand's customers using the technology when purchasing. Some of the brand's most loved products include Bounce Back, BFF SPF 30 Cream and Miracle Blur. Visit www.trinnylondon.com or find the company on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube at @trinnylondon. You can also listen to Trinny Woodall's podcast "Fearless" here.

