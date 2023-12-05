Trio of Attorneys from The Heller Law Firm Earn Legal Elite Honors

We all recognize that it's a privilege to do what we do, and that excellence in the practice of law requires a constant commitment to building knowledge of the law as well as superior trial skills. Post this

Heller is no stranger to recognition for providing exceptional legal services. He has made the list of Legal Elite every year since 2012. He has also been named a Georgia Super Lawyers Honoree by Thomson Reuters six times – which recognizes only 5% of the practicing Bar – and he holds a perfect 10/10 rating from Avvo.

Keene and Ballard Browne have also solidified their reputations as skilled litigators inside and outside of the courtroom, work that Heller said he hears about regularly from clients as well as other attorneys. "Kam and Dawn have earned reputations as high-quality lawyers who advocate for their clients with a passion and commitment not often seen in the practice of law," said Heller. "We're very lucky to have them both as part of our team and I look forward to seeing their success on behalf of clients in 2024 and beyond."

About J. M. Heller, Attorney at Law, P.C.: The firm of J. M. Heller, Attorney at Law, P.C. is the go-to team in northwest Georgia for important legal matters. The firm represents individuals and families in criminal defense, bankruptcy, family law, and personal injury cases. The firm's slogan "Give 'em Heller" has come to represent the community's ability to hire top-tier, local legal representation for high-stakes cases involving the protection of freedom, property, personal relationships, and important rights.

Media Contact

Media Relations, J. M. Heller, Attorney at Law, P.C., 1 770-345-1130, [email protected], https://www.jeffhellerlaw.com/

SOURCE J. M. Heller, Attorney at Law, P.C.