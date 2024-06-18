Trio VMS and IntelyCare Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Healthcare Facilities With On-Demand, Credentialed Clinicians

New Integration Enables Trio VMS Clients to Fill Critical Workforce Gaps Faster

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trio VMS, the leading vendor-neutral healthcare vendor management system, and IntelyCare, the most comprehensive healthcare talent platform, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to provide Trio VMS clients with on-demand access to IntelyCare's W-2 employed clinicians. The integration of the two systems helps to overcome the critical workforce shortages that exist in healthcare by quickly and easily connecting facilities with local, credentialed, and ready-to-work clinicians on a per diem basis.

The combination of Trio's AI-driven "Smart VMS" and IntelyCare's flexible workforce empowers facilities to cost-effectively fill coverage gaps faster without sacrificing quality of care. Using the integration, facilities can seamlessly identify staffing needs and tap into an on-demand pool of clinicians who adhere to IntelyCare's quality assurance protocols and are managed by its team of experienced nursing professionals.

"TrioVMS's partnership with IntelyCare ushers in a new era of workforce empowerment, enabling healthcare systems to swiftly meet staffing demands with a broader network of ready-to-work, top-tier professionals," said Brian Schwidder, President of Trio VMS.

The integration connects the flexibility of today's gig economy with the labor cost savings that healthcare systems are seeking. Backed by rigorous credentialing and compliance processes, the platform ensures facilities have access to an engaged, dependable talent pool ready to meet diverse needs.

Clinicians benefit from the work flexibility of a gig model along with the stability of employer-paid benefits and robust training opportunities, helping to reduce burnout while also increasing attendance and retention.

"By providing the right clinicians at the right time, our partnership is enabling facilities to not only streamline workforce operations and significantly cut staffing expenditures, but to ultimately elevate the standard of patient care," said John Shagoury, President and CEO of IntelyCare.

The integration is now available to all Trio VMS clients and is already in use at several healthcare systems across the United States.

About Trio VMS: Trio VMS is an American Health Technology Group ("AHTG") healthcare workforce solutions platform. AHTG, an American Health Staffing Group ("AHSG") company, specializes in next-generation healthcare workforce management and total talent management solutions. AHTG brings a combination of technical innovation and deep expertise in healthcare workforce management and empowers healthcare organizations to streamline the talent acquisition process, gain visibility and control of the vendor community, control costs, and enhance patient care. AHSG is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC.

About IntelyCare: IntelyCare is the most comprehensive healthcare talent platform where care settings of every kind can promote their unique value and every type of work opportunity to the largest community of qualified nurses. By enabling nurses to construct the optimal workforce situation to fulfill their career and lifestyle goals and allowing facilities to construct the optimal workforce mix, we can help overcome the healthcare labor crisis and elevate care for all.

