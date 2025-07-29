Trio VMS Named Star Performer in Everest Group's 2025 VMS PEAK Matrix® Assessment

Star Performer designation is given to organizations that demonstrate significant growth in revenue, new licenses and extensions, portfolio mix, value delivered, and other important parameters.

FRISCO, Texas, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trio VMS, the vendor management system (VMS) developed by Trio Workforce Solutions, has been named a Star Performer in Everest Group's 2025 VMS PEAK Matrix® Assessment. Trio Workforce Solutions is the leading tech-forward platform empowering healthcare organizations to manage their workforce with greater agility, insight, and cost control. The company's VMS stands out as state-of-the-art and purpose-built for the healthcare industry, unlike many platforms adapted from other sectors.

This is the first time that Trio VMS has been ranked in the influential Everest Group Report, making the Star Performer designation even more noteworthy. According to Everest Group, Trio VMS is also a "Major Contender" among the evaluated competitive VMS solutions for healthcare.

"We are honored to be recognized for our relentless focus on transforming how healthcare organizations manage their workforce," said Kelly Rakowski, CEO of AHSG, parent company of Trio Workforce Solutions. "Healthcare leaders need more than just technology–they deserve a partner who understands the complexity of the human capital ecosystem and delivers tailored, client-centric solutions that deliver quality, operational, and financial outcomes. This recognition from Everest Group reinforces our commitment to building the future of resilient healthcare workforce management through innovation, transparency, and cutting-edge technology."

Everest Group's 2025 VMS PEAK Matrix® — which is part of the global firm's Contingent Workforce Management research program — evaluated 22 VMS providers and assigned them to three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants. Star Performer designation is given to businesses that demonstrate the most year-over-year growth in revenue, new licenses and extensions, portfolio mix, value delivered, and other important parameters.

Trio VMS was recognized by Everest Group for its exceptional strides in innovation; advances in product scope and functionality; expansion of product-associated consulting, training, support, and maintenance capabilities; and technology and domain-specific investments. In addition to providing a healthcare-first VMS platform, Trio Workforce Solutions offers advisory and consulting services for workforce development, as well as a suite of products for total talent management. Trio Workforce Solutions tailors solutions for healthcare clients to their desired level of involvement, from fully managed to fully self-run, evolving their support at the client's pace.

"Trio VMS has made notable strides in enhancing its platform capabilities, as seen in innovations such as Trio Shifts for efficient shift management, as well as the introduction of AI-powered modules," said Krishna Charan, Vice President at Everest Group. "Its efforts to strengthen integrations with ecosystem partners and develop advanced data models reflect a connected and insight-driven VMS vision, contributing to its recognition as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Vendor Management System (VMS) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 – North America."

Read the full report here.

About Trio Workforce Solutions

Trio Workforce Solutions, a division of AHSG, delivers modern, integrated workforce solutions for the healthcare industry. Combining deep service expertise with proprietary technology, Trio enables healthcare organizations to manage staffing needs more strategically, efficiently, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.triowfs.com.

About AHSG

AHSG is a technology-driven, healthcare workforce solutions company, serving thousands of client locations across health systems, hospitals, and outpatient clinics in all 50 states. AHSG is headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma, and maintains additional offices in Traverse City, Michigan, and Frisco, Texas. It supports all major segments of the healthcare workforce—including locums, nursing, allied health, interim leadership, dialysis, K-12 schools and pediatric therapy, and non-clinical roles—through its market brands: Trio Workforce Solutions, AHSA, AHS Staffing, and PediaStaff. Learn more at www.theahsg.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Flocken, Trio Workforce Solutions, 1 2406300316, [email protected]

SOURCE Trio Workforce Solutions