Trio VMS Named Star Performer in Everest Group's 2026 VMS PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Second Consecutive Year

Healthcare's only purpose-built VMS platform advances its position in a field that grew to 29 providers, retaining Major Contender and Star Performer designations across both Global and North America assessments.

FRISCO, Texas, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trio Workforce Solutions, healthcare's workforce orchestration platform, today announced that Trio VMS has been named a Star Performer and Major Contender in Everest Group's Vendor Management System (VMS) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 – North America. This marks the second consecutive year Trio VMS has earned both designations, this time in a field that expanded to 29 evaluated providers.

The Star Performer designation is awarded by Everest Group to providers demonstrating the strongest year-over-year improvement across market impact and vision and capability, not simply overall standing, but measurable momentum. Trio VMS advanced its position on both axes, with scores improving across vision and strategy, market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered. "Value Delivered" reached its highest rating yet, reflecting the outcomes Trio's clients report quarter over quarter.

Everest Group's assessment highlighted Trio VMS as the only VMS purpose-built for the U.S. healthcare market, not adapted from a general-purpose platform. The report cited the platform's depth across nursing, allied health, locums, per diem, float pools, and complex credentialing and compliance workflows as core strengths, alongside applied AI capabilities that are already live rather than on a roadmap.

"Healthcare leaders don't need another system to manage. They need one connected operating model that turns workforce decisions into workforce outcomes," said David Durbin, President of Trio Workforce Solutions. "Being recognized again by Everest Group, in a larger and more competitive field, validates that the Trio platform is the one the market needs. We're not just participating in this space. We're advancing through it."

Everest Group also specifically recognized Trio's Internal Resource Management (IRM) capabilities, its API-first integration architecture, and strong client satisfaction scores. Referenced clients cited responsiveness, flexibility, and reporting as consistent strengths, language that appeared in both the 2025 and 2026 assessments, making it one of the most durable signals in the report.

On the AI and automation front, the report cited Trio's Submission Evaluator AI, Timecard Audit AI, Market Intelligence, and Digital Worker Framework as delivered capabilities, not planned features. These tools are live inside client environments today, applying AI to real healthcare staffing workflows where accuracy and accountability matter most.

"[Trio's] capabilities enhance workforce visibility, optimize staffing, and improve talent management, contributing to its recognition as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Vendor Management System (VMS) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 – North America," said Krishna Charan, Vice President at Everest Group.

The 2026 assessment evaluated 29 VMS providers in two areas. First, on market impact, measured by market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered. And secondly, on vision and capability, measured by strategy, core and emerging technology, implementation, and commercial model. The PEAK Matrix® is part of Everest Group's global Contingent Workforce Management research program.

Download the full Everest Group's VMS Peak Matrix® Assessment 2026 Report on Trio's website.

About Trio Workforce Solutions

Trio Workforce Solutions is healthcare's workforce orchestration platform, a single connected system that helps healthcare organizations govern their workforce model as one operating layer, from flexible internal resources to external agency supply. Trio serves health systems, hospitals, and outpatient networks across every major clinical labor segment, including nursing, allied health, locums, per diem, and physician services. A division of AHSG, Trio delivers technology, managed services, and advisory capabilities that are purpose-built for healthcare. Learn more at www.triowfs.com.

About AHSG

AHSG is a technology-driven healthcare workforce solutions company serving thousands of client locations across health systems, hospitals, and outpatient clinics in all 50 states. Headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma, with offices in Traverse City, Michigan, and Frisco, Texas, AHSG supports all major segments of the healthcare workforce through its market brands: Trio Workforce Solutions, AHSA, AHS Staffing, and PediaStaff. Learn more at www.theahsg.com.

Media Contact

Bill Pavlou, Trio Workforce Solutions, 1 1 (405) 697-2073, [email protected], https://www.triowfs.com/

SOURCE Trio Workforce Solutions