Trio Workforce Solutions Earns ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client Award for the Sixth Consecutive Year

Six straight years of recognition underscores Trio's consistent client satisfaction and service excellence in healthcare workforce solutions.

FRISCO, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trio Workforce Solutions has once again earned ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing® Client Award. This is the sixth consecutive year Trio has been recognized for delivering superior service, placing the organization among an elite group of staffing and workforce solutions providers.

The Best of Staffing Client Award is based entirely on client ratings. Trio earned a Net Promoter Score® (NPS) of 79%, significantly outperforming the industry benchmark of 45%. This performance reflects consistency in both quality and speed, two critical components of workforce success in today's healthcare environment. The award also reinforces Trio's commitment to delivering measurable value and high-touch service to healthcare organizations nationwide.

Key client satisfaction highlights include:

On a 10-point scale, 81% of clients rated Trio's service 9 or higher

100% of clients said submitted candidates matched their requirements

100% of clients said candidates aligned with their organizational culture

98% of clients said candidates were provided within expected timeframes

98% of clients said Trio set realistic expectations for open positions

"Healthcare doesn't reward almost. Healthcare executives, and the organizations they lead, have a thin margin for error. Workforce is where that pressure lands first and hardest," said Kelly Rakowski, CEO of Trio Workforce Solutions. "Six consecutive years of outstanding client recognition doesn't happen by accident. It's a vote of confidence from healthcare leaders; from the east coast to the west coast and everywhere in between. Our clients count on us to perform when the stakes are high. We don't take that for granted, and we don't stop earning their trust."

In the survey, clients consistently praised Trio's responsiveness, technology, and ability to deliver high-quality talent:

"Outstanding MSP performance with service and innovation," said Cookie Moer, Parkland Health and Hospital System. "They provide us with the workforce talent that we need with exceptional responsiveness and follow through. The technology is easy to use and gives you robust data."

As healthcare organizations continue to navigate ongoing workforce challenges, the demand for reliable, high-performing partners remains critical. Trio Workforce Solutions continues to invest in technology, service delivery, and strategic partnerships to help clients secure qualified, culture-aligned talent while improving efficiency.

With a focus on performance, transparency, and client outcomes, Trio remains committed to advancing workforce solutions that support both immediate staffing needs and long-term organizational success.

About Trio Workforce Solutions

Trio Workforce Solutions delivers technology-enabled workforce solutions that help healthcare organizations optimize staffing strategies, improve efficiency, and enhance patient care outcomes. Through its integrated MSP and VMS capabilities, Trio simplifies workforce management across nursing, allied health, physician, and non-clinical staffing. Trio Workforce Solutions is an American Health Staffing Group company and a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co. For more information, visit www.triowfs.com.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated helps B2B service firms gain actionable insights to improve client experience, retain business, and accelerate growth. Learn more at ClearlyRated.com.

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing firms for superior service quality based entirely on client ratings. Award winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com, helping buyers identify top-performing service providers.

Media Contact

Bill Pavlou, Trio Workforce Solutions, 1 (405) 697-2073, [email protected], https://www.triowfs.com/

SOURCE Trio Workforce Solutions