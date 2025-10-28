Trio Workforce Solutions Launches Unified Brand, Advancing a Legacy of Innovation in Healthcare Workforce Management

Rebrand merges AHSA and Trio VMS under one unified identity, advancing technology, partnership, and transparency across the healthcare workforce ecosystem.

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trio Workforce Solutions today announced the official launch of its unified brand and new digital presence at www.triowfs.com, marking a new era in healthcare workforce management. The announcement represents the natural evolution of two industry pioneers, AHSA (American Health Staffing Association) and Trio VMS, coming together under a single name, identity, and purpose-built platform. Building on more than two decades of leadership and innovation, Trio Workforce Solutions reflects the company's ongoing commitment to helping healthcare providers achieve workforce stability through technology, partnership, and transparency.

"This rebrand is more than a name change. It represents the next step in a journey that began with AHSA in 2003," said Kelly Rakowski, CEO of AHSG and Trio Workforce Solutions. "We have always believed in evolving alongside our clients. Trio Workforce Solutions unites our people, our platform, and our purpose under one brand designed to innovate workforce strategies."

A Legacy of Innovation, Unified for the Future

Founded in 2003 as the American Health Staffing Association, AHSA pioneered vendor-neutral workforce management designed exclusively for healthcare providers. Its mission was clear: simplify complexity, deliver transparency, and empower providers with flexible, cost-effective solutions.

As workforce challenges became more complex, AHSA developed Trio, a proprietary Vendor Management System (VMS) designed to streamline contingent labor programs, enable operational and financial visibility, and support data-driven workforce decisions. Over time, the Trio technology became the centerpiece of the organization's solution offerings, enabling both self-managed and fully outsourced managed services models.

Now, with this rebrand, Trio Workforce Solutions represents the evolution of that legacy into a single, modern brand. Trio Workforce Solutions combines decades of expertise with a leading technology platform to redefine what partnership and innovation mean in healthcare workforce management.

"Trio Workforce Solutions represents more than 20 years of continuous innovation and partnership," said David Durbin, President of Trio Workforce Solutions. "By integrating AHSA's service expertise with the Trio platform's advanced capabilities, we are empowering healthcare organizations to take control of their workforce with confidence, clarity, and choice. This evolution not only strengthens our relationships with clients but also deepens our collaboration with agency partners — reflecting who we have always been: a trusted ally and an innovative force in healthcare workforce solutions."

Technology, Service, and Partnership at the Core

The new Trio Workforce Solutions brand is built on the belief that true progress happens at the intersection of technology and human partnership. The company's unified team continues to deliver comprehensive Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Vendor Management System (VMS) solutions that help healthcare organizations:

Gain visibility and control across contingent and permanent workforce programs

Achieve cost savings and operational efficiency through data-driven insights

Preserve vendor neutrality and ensure fair, transparent supplier partnerships

Improve patient care by ensuring the right talent is in the right place at the right time

"Innovation is not just a part of our platform, it is part of our culture," said Brian Schwidder, Chief Technology Officer at Trio Workforce Solutions. "Our technology adapts to the real-world needs of healthcare organizations, delivering insights and efficiency that make workforce management simpler and more strategic. The rebrand reflects our ongoing commitment to building technology that truly serves people."

Recognition and Reach

Today, Trio Workforce Solutions serves more than 3,000 healthcare facilities nationwide and partners with nearly 500 agency suppliers to deliver scalable workforce programs across health systems, hospitals, and post-acute providers. The company has been recognized by Everest Group, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), and Ardent Partners for its innovation, client impact, and healthcare specialization.

A Modern Identity for a Modern Era

Coinciding with the rebrand, Trio Workforce Solutions has launched a new website and brand experience designed to reflect its forward-thinking culture and digital-first approach. The site offers an intuitive experience for clients and partners to explore Trio's full suite of solutions, access insights, and engage directly with the company's experts.

Visitors can also experience the company's transformation and commitment to innovation through a newly released brand story feature on the website that captures Trio's evolution and vision for the future of healthcare workforce management.

About Trio Workforce Solutions

Trio Workforce Solutions, a division of AHSG, delivers modern, integrated workforce solutions for the healthcare industry. Combining deep service expertise with proprietary technology, Trio enables healthcare organizations to manage staffing needs more strategically, efficiently, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.triowfs.com.

About AHSG

AHSG is a technology-driven, healthcare workforce solutions company, serving thousands of client locations across health systems, hospitals, and outpatient clinics in all 50 states. AHSG has multiple locations in Frisco, Texas, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Traverse City, Michigan. It supports all major segments of the healthcare workforce, including locum tenens, nursing, allied health, interim leadership, dialysis, K-12 schools and pediatric therapy, and non-clinical roles—through its market brands: Trio Workforce Solutions, AHS Staffing, and PediaStaff. Learn more at www.theahsg.com.

