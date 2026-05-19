Trio Workforce Solutions Named to HRO Today's 2026 Baker's Dozen MSP Customer Satisfaction Ratings

Recognition reflects Trio's mission to help healthcare organizations build connected workforce strategies with greater flexibility, visibility, and control.

FRISCO, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trio Workforce Solutions has been named to HRO Today's 2026 Baker's Dozen MSP Customer Satisfaction Ratings for MSP/Contingent Labor Resourcing and Management. Recognition driven entirely by direct client feedback and one that underscores Trio's growing momentum across the healthcare workforce landscape.

At a time when healthcare organizations are facing mounting workforce shortages, rising labor costs, burnout, and increasing operational complexity, Trio is helping health systems, hospitals, and physician groups rethink how workforce programs are managed. By connecting workforce technology, managed services, and strategic support, Trio is enabling organizations to operate with greater flexibility, visibility, and confidence.

The annual Baker's Dozen rankings are among the workforce industry's most respected measures of customer satisfaction, evaluating providers based on service quality, breadth of solutions, and strength of client partnerships.

"Every healthcare leader we talk to is carrying the same pressure in an environment that keeps getting harder. Solving workforce challenges one shift, one vendor, and one crisis at a time simply isn't sustainable anymore," said David Durbin, President of Trio Workforce Solutions. "The answer isn't another staffing vendor or another disconnected tool. It's building a smarter, more connected workforce strategy that gives organizations more control in a market that often feels out of control. That's why this recognition is so meaningful to us. It comes directly from the healthcare partners we're in the trenches with every day."

"Healthcare organizations are facing unprecedented workforce complexity," said Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today. "Trio Workforce Solutions has been recognized on our 2026 MSP Baker's Dozen for their strategic efforts helping organizations reduce administrative burden, increase workforce agility, and better manage labor spend in an increasingly challenging healthcare environment."

Trio partners with healthcare organizations nationwide to simplify and strengthen workforce operations across internal resource pools, contingent labor, vendor management, workforce technology, scheduling visibility, and workforce planning. The company's unique approach combines technology, operational expertise, and strategic guidance. The result, healthcare organizations reduce administrative burden, improve workforce agility, strengthen workforce visibility, and better manage labor spend in an increasingly challenging healthcare environment.

The recognition adds to growing industry validation for Trio's technology and workforce solutions platform. Trio's MSP services recently earned the Major Contender ranking by Everest Group for Contingent Workforce Management, while Trio's Vendor Management System (VMS) was recognized as a Star Performer by Everest Group. Ardent Partners also named Trio's VMS technology a Market Leader in its 2026 advisor report and recognized Trio as an Elite Performer for AI innovation. In addition, Trio earned ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction award for the sixth consecutive year, highlighted by an industry-leading 79% Net Promoter Score® (NPS).

The recognition reflects Trio's dedicated focus on helping healthcare organizations simplify workforce management, improve visibility across labor programs, and create more flexible workforce strategies across internal resource pools, contingent labor, and workforce operations.

About Trio Workforce Solutions

Trio Workforce Solutions partners with healthcare organizations to create more connected, flexible, and efficient workforce programs. Through workforce technology, managed services, and advisory support, Trio enables healthcare leaders to improve workforce visibility, optimize labor management, and strengthen operational performance across internal and contingent workforce programs. Learn more at www.triowfs.com.

About HRO Today

HRO Today is the property of SharedXpertise Media and offers the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere in the HR industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach 200,000 senior-level HR decision-makers globally with rich, objective, game-changing content. Our No. 1 strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.

Media Contact

Bill Pavlou, Trio Workforce Solutions, 1 732-977-8530, [email protected], https://www.triowfs.com/

SOURCE Trio Workforce Solutions