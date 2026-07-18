Tripadvisor honors KUZÁ BEACH & ADVENTURE PARK with 2026 travelers' Choice® Award

Based on positive reviews from travelers and park guests, the world's largest travel guidance platform recognized the Mexican Caribbean attraction among the top 10% of experiences and attractions worldwide.

COZUMEL, Mexico, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUZÁ Beach & Adventure Park has been recognized by Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, with a 2026 Travelers' Choice® Award, placing the park among the top 10% of experiences and attractions worldwide. The recognition is based exclusively on authentic reviews and feedback from domestic and international travelers who visited the park and shared their experiences on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period. The award honors destinations and experiences that consistently maintain high levels of guest satisfaction and service excellence.

"Receiving this recognition from Tripadvisor fills us with pride and tremendous gratitude. It is especially meaningful because it comes from the guests who experience KUZÁ firsthand. The 2026 Travelers' Choice® Award is one of the travel industry's most valued honors, and receiving it this year inspires us to continue innovating and raising our standards so every guest leaves with an extraordinary memory of Cozumel and the Mexican Caribbean," said Leyla Osorio, CEO of Global Cruises.

She added, "Every positive review reflects the commitment, passion and dedication of the entire KUZÁ team to providing exceptional service and memorable experiences for each of our guests."

Laurel Greatrix, Chief Communications Officer, Tripadvisor Group, highlighted that Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards are considered by millions of travelers to be a trusted guide for discovering outstanding destinations and experiences around the world. She also congratulated KUZÁ on earning a place among the platform's top-rated listings worldwide.

"This recognition reflects the lasting impression KUZÁ Beach & Adventure Park has made on travelers who took the time to share a positive review of their experience. We hope this recognition inspires even more visitors to discover all that KUZÁ has to offer in 2026," Greatrix said.

Located on the island of Cozumel, KUZÁ Beach & Adventure Park offers a combination of nature, adventure, culture and relaxation in a privileged setting overlooking the Caribbean Sea. Its experiences are designed for guests of all ages to enjoy the destination's natural and cultural richness through recreational activities, culinary offerings and opportunities to connect with the surrounding environment.

The park recently joined the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), the leading global organization representing the attractions industry. IAAPA brings together industry leaders from more than 100 countries across theme parks, attractions, immersive experiences and entertainment, including organizations and attractions such as Universal Studios, SeaWorld, Disneyland and Europa-Park.

With the 2026 Travelers' Choice® Award, KUZÁ Beach & Adventure Park reaffirms its commitment to excellence, innovation and hospitality, further establishing itself as one of Cozumel's leading tourism attractions and a benchmark for quality in the Mexican Caribbean.

About KUZÁ Beach & Adventure Park

KUZÁ Beach & Adventure Park is one of Cozumel's most comprehensive attractions, designed to provide an all-inclusive experience that brings together the island's water park with slides, a zip-line circuit, beach access, adventure activities and Mexican cuisine in one destination. Through a range of admission passes, guests can enjoy water activities, relaxation areas, recreational experiences, and included food and beverages, all within a natural setting.

Located approximately seven minutes by boat from El Cielo, the renowned marine sanctuary known for its crystal-clear waters and abundant starfish, KUZÁ is designed to provide comfort, entertainment and accessibility for families, couples and groups. The park has positioned itself as one of the leading options for travelers looking for things to do during a visit to Cozumel.

Website: https://kuzapark.com/

Media Contact

Ana María Irabien, Public Relations KUZÁ BEACH AND ADVENTURE PARK, 52 9988744484, [email protected], KUZAPARK.COM

SOURCE Public Relations KUZÁ BEACH AND ADVENTURE PARK