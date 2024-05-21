Tripgrid Inc. partners with ALTOUR to enhance the groundbreaking online flight booking tool designed for Project, Crew, and Team Travel

Gabe Rizzi, President of ALTOUR, echoes the sentiment: "Our partnership with Tripgrid Incorporated reflects our dedication to delivering innovative solutions to the travel industry." Post this

An essential feature of the ALTOUR partnership is the provision of integrated middle office technology to support Tripgrid's multi-traveler booking interface. This integration streamlines planning and multi-traveler booking for projects, crews, and teams.

ALTOUR's middle office technology ensures:

Enhanced Booking Efficiency: Streamlined workflows and automation reduce booking time for group, team, or crew travel.

Real-Time Travel Updates: Access to real-time travel data and itineraries provides greater control and visibility throughout the journey.

Travel Advisor Support:

In addition to technology integration, ALTOUR offers 24x7 Travel Advisor support for Tripgrid users, ensuring access to expert assistance day or night.

Jake Hoskins, CEO of Tripgrid, expresses excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to collaborate with ALTOUR, a global leader in the travel management industry. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering users the most efficient and dependable multi-traveler flight booking experience."

Tripgrid Booking Launch:

On January 1st, 2024, Tripgrid Booking emerged as a game-changer in travel coordination, revolutionizing how organizations book crew flights. The platform empowers users to create Travel Projects, enabling seamless flight searches for each traveler involved.

This partnership signifies a shared vision to provide travel organizers with superior tools to streamline travel planning, empowering organizations to effectively organize and execute projects, crew, and team flights.

