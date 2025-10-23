Triple Crown Resources Achieves OGMP 2.0 Gold Standard a Year Ahead of Plan

Independent Permian operator, partnering with Highwood Emissions Management, demonstrates a fast, defensible path to Level 5 and strengthens readiness for EU Methane Regulation
DALLAS and CALGARY, AB, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Triple Crown Resources ("TCR") today announced it has achieved OGMP 2.0 Level 5 "Gold Standard" recognition, the highest rating under the United Nations Environment Programme's Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0) framework. The achievement, as reflected in public reporting by the International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO), underscores TCR's leadership in credible methane measurement, reporting, and reduction across its Permian Basin operations.
To accelerate the journey and ensure audit-ready reporting, Highwood Emissions Management's experts used the Highwood Emissions Intelligence Platform (EIP) to centralize data from field measurements, apply uncertainty handling and reconciliation workflows, and produce a measurement-informed inventory ahead of internal plans. The program was completed in weeks rather than months, without disrupting field operations.
"From day one, TCR has been built on data-driven decisions, even when they run against the popular narrative," said Ryan Keys, Co-CEO of Triple Crown Resources. "OGMP 2.0 Gold is not a finish line; it is a foundation. We see alignment with society's expectations for energy as good business. Achieving Gold early, efficiently, and credibly reflects who we are and how we plan to compete."
"TCR showed how a lean, focused team can move fast and get it right," said Thomas Fox, President of Highwood Emissions Management. "By unifying measurement data and reconciliation in one platform, our team helped TCR compress the path to a defensible OGMP 2.0 Level 5 inventory, exactly what IMEO expects and what the EU Methane Regulation will reward."
The EU Methane Regulation (EUMR) introduces strict methane performance and reporting requirements for exporters to the European Union beginning January 1, 2027. TCR's progress provides a practical playbook for producers seeking a low-lift, defensible approach to OGMP 2.0 and EUMR readiness.
TCR plans to sustain Gold performance, expand measurement programs, and evaluate opportunities such as certification pathways that recognize verified methane performance and support market access.
About Triple Crown Resources
Triple Crown Resources is a privately held, independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating in the Permian Basin. Founded in 2017 with a culture of data-driven thinking and definite optimism, TCR focuses on operational excellence, environmental stewardship, and delivering value to stakeholders, landowners, employees, and communities.
About Highwood Emissions Management
Highwood Emissions Management is a leading provider of methane and greenhouse gas measurement, reporting, and mitigation solutions for the oil and gas industry. Highwood Emissions Intelligence Platform (EIP) helps operators transform complex emissions data into actionable intelligence to support regulatory compliance, industry certifications, and operational efficiency. www.highwoodemissions.com
