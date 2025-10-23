Triple Crown Resources Achieves OGMP 2.0 Gold Standard a Year Ahead of Plan

"From day one, TCR has been built on data-driven decisions, even when they run against the popular narrative," said Ryan Keys, Co-CEO of Triple Crown Resources. Post this

"From day one, TCR has been built on data-driven decisions, even when they run against the popular narrative," said Ryan Keys, Co-CEO of Triple Crown Resources. "OGMP 2.0 Gold is not a finish line; it is a foundation. We see alignment with society's expectations for energy as good business. Achieving Gold early, efficiently, and credibly reflects who we are and how we plan to compete."

"TCR showed how a lean, focused team can move fast and get it right," said Thomas Fox, President of Highwood Emissions Management. "By unifying measurement data and reconciliation in one platform, our team helped TCR compress the path to a defensible OGMP 2.0 Level 5 inventory, exactly what IMEO expects and what the EU Methane Regulation will reward."

The EU Methane Regulation (EUMR) introduces strict methane performance and reporting requirements for exporters to the European Union beginning January 1, 2027. TCR's progress provides a practical playbook for producers seeking a low-lift, defensible approach to OGMP 2.0 and EUMR readiness.

TCR plans to sustain Gold performance, expand measurement programs, and evaluate opportunities such as certification pathways that recognize verified methane performance and support market access.

About Triple Crown Resources

Triple Crown Resources is a privately held, independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating in the Permian Basin. Founded in 2017 with a culture of data-driven thinking and definite optimism, TCR focuses on operational excellence, environmental stewardship, and delivering value to stakeholders, landowners, employees, and communities.

About Highwood Emissions Management

Highwood Emissions Management is a leading provider of methane and greenhouse gas measurement, reporting, and mitigation solutions for the oil and gas industry. Highwood Emissions Intelligence Platform (EIP) helps operators transform complex emissions data into actionable intelligence to support regulatory compliance, industry certifications, and operational efficiency. www.highwoodemissions.com

Media Contacts:

Triple Crown Resources

Name: Caroline Pounds

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (214) 306-0606

Highwood Emissions Management

George McTaggart

Email: [email protected]

