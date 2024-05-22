Triple Dog Irish Whiskey Announces Expanded Distribution in Idaho, Southern California, and Arizona

In response to increasing demand for its award-winning whiskey, Triple Dog Irish Whiskey is furthering its distribution into key markets in the U.S. The move adds three new states, with expansion by NorthStar Spirits in Idaho, Brown Bag Beverage in Southern California, and Scout Distribution in Arizona, to the existing footprint of Triple Dog Irish Whiskey across the nation. Triple Dog has also expanded its sales team in these markets.

DALLAS, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to increasing demand for its award-winning whiskey, Triple Dog Irish Whiskey is furthering its distribution into key markets in the U.S. The move adds three new states, with expansion by NorthStar Spirits in Idaho, Brown Bag Beverage in Southern California, and Scout Distribution in Arizona, to the existing footprint of Triple Dog Irish Whiskey across the nation. Triple Dog has also expanded its sales team in these markets.

Triple Dog Irish Whiskey officially launched in the United States in 2023 as a bold new entrant in the Irish whiskey category, born of and celebrating daring individuality. The concept for the whiskey came about one night in a Dublin pub, where a group of whiskey makers debated how Irish whiskey could better appeal to the next generation of Irish whiskey lovers, while still adhering to the strict rules and regulations of the Irish Whiskey Act of 1980. Who among them would dare commit to such an endeavor? Eventually, the discussion escalated to the pinnacle of pub challenges: the formidable "Triple Dog Dare." That dare was taken.

"Triple Dog Irish Whiskey continues to impress the most discerning of whiskey palates, as well as people who are completely new to Irish Whiskey," says Chris Gilliam, Co-founder and CEO for the brand. "Triple Dog has won many prestigious awards, including Double Gold from the SIP Awards, Double Golds from the John Barleycorn Awards, and, most recently, a Gold medal and 90-point rating from the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. These accolades have created demand for our whiskey around the country, encouraging us to expand our distribution."

Triple Dog is riding a wave of interest in Irish whiskey in the United States. As one of the fastest-growing spirits categories in the U.S., Irish whiskey experienced a 13.4% compound annual growth rate between 2015 and 2020. According to the Distilled Spirits Council, Irish Whiskey sales in the United States have grown 92% over the past decade, reaching almost 4.7 million nine-liter cases in 2023.

Triple Dog Irish Whiskey is masterfully crafted from a blend of the finest Irish malted and unmalted grains, triple-distilled in copper pot stills, and copper column stills. This deliciously distinctive whiskey is bottled at 40% ABV / 80 proof, making it an incredibly approachable whiskey to drink neat, over ice, or in a cocktail. It has a slightly sweet aroma, with notes of crème brûlée, cracked vanilla bean, dark caramel, baked green apple, and baking spices. Each bottle contains a spirit aged at least four years in French oak casks.

Pricing and Availability

Triple Dog Irish Whiskey is currently available for a suggested retail price of $39.99 in fine retail stores, bars, and restaurants throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, and Texas. Check retail availability or purchase directly for nationwide shipping on the Triple Dog Irish Whiskey website.

About Triple Dog Irish Whiskey

If you're a fan of Irish whiskey, or just looking to try something new, this unconventionally styled, yet premium spirit is sure to impress. Born in Ireland, but headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Triple Dog Irish Whiskey set out to reexplore and redefine the Irish whiskey experience. This is what the future of Irish whiskey tastes like. From its bold exterior packaging to the rich and smooth temperament of the golden-hued liquid within, Triple Dog is a daring departure from conventional Irish whiskeys. Written prominently on each label are the words, Take the Dare. This is the brand's call to action for people to step out of their comfort zones, embrace new experiences, and challenge themselves in various aspects of life. We invite you to Take the Dare, one that has meaning and purpose for you. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook or visit TripleDogWhiskey.com.

Media Contact

