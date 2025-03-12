Triple Dog Irish Whiskey Wins Devotees in Nationwide Blind Taste Tests for St. Patrick's Day

Once people experience Triple Dog, we know it'll become their go-to Irish whiskey. It's approachable, easy to love, and full of character—just like the people of Ireland. Everything about Triple Dog stands out, including the bottle. Post this

"Blind tastings are a fun way to introduce people to Irish whiskey who haven't tried it before," says Chris Gilliam, CEO and founder of Triple Dog Irish Whiskey. "Once people experience Triple Dog, we know it'll become their go-to Irish whiskey. It's approachable, easy to love, and full of character—just like the people of Ireland. Everything about Triple Dog stands out, including the bottle—a bit of a showstopper. Our willingness to create the 'Take the Dare' blind taste test is true to our bold personality and invites people to choose our deliciously distinctive and incredibly approachable whiskey not just for St. Patrick's Day, but all year."

Take the Dare taste test participants shared their impressions of Triple Dog Irish Whiskey:

"Triple Dog is the most classic Irish whiskey of the three in this blind tasting. This was a ton of fun."

"This Irish Whiskey is so crushable!! The light citrus on the nose, great flavor with vanilla notes and custard."

"Triple Dog isn't as harsh as other whiskies. This is my pick to celebrate St. Patrick's Day."

Day." "This was a fun blind experience for me, and Irish Whisky is not my usual category of whiskey, so it was great to expand my palate."

"Full of lemon, caramel, smooth finish of baking spice. I would enjoy it again and again!"

Triple Dog Irish Whiskey is made from a blend of the finest Irish malted and unmalted grains, triple-distilled in a copper pot still, and copper column stills at Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk, Ireland, and aged a minimum of four years in French oak casks. It's outrageously smooth with notes of crème brûlée, cracked vanilla bean, toasted caramel, baked green apple, and dark baking spices. This deliciously distinctive whiskey is bottled at 40% ABV / 80 proof, making it an incredibly approachable whiskey to drink neat, over ice, or in a cocktail.

Pricing and Availability

Triple Dog Irish Whiskey is available in fine retail stores, bars, and restaurants throughout Texas, and in Southern California, Florida, and Idaho at a suggested retail price of $41.99. Check retail availability on the Triple Dog website. It is available for purchase from the company's website with nationwide shipping.

About Triple Dog Irish Whiskey

One faithful night in a Dublin pub, a table of whiskey makers passionately debated how Irish whiskey could better appeal to a new generation, something outside the traditional, stodgy norm. Who among them could–or would even dare–create such an unorthodox spirit in the stick-to-the-rules world of Irish whiskey making? The discussion soon escalated to the ultimate pub challenge: the infamous "Triple Dog Dare." Now it was serious. We took the dare. This is the result—an Irish spirit with a unique, proprietary blend that's sure to impress—from the most seasoned whiskey drinker to the most recent of whiskey enthusiasts who just know what they like. A product of Ireland now headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Triple Dog Irish Whiskey is setting out to redefine what Irish whiskey can and should be. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook or visit TripleDogWhiskey.com.

