Triple G Ventures Receives 2023 Stevie International Business Award® For The Third Consecutive Year In A Row

"The achievements of Triple G Ventures are truly exceptional, setting the organization apart from other accelerators and demonstrating significant progress compared to its previous performance." Tweet this

Triple G Ventures CEO & Founding Partner, Gregg Stein, said, "July 2023 marked Triple G Ventures' 3-year anniversary which happens to coincide with the announcement of our 3rd consecutive Stevie Award. We're grateful to be part of the Stevie International Business Award community. While we appreciate the recognition, the real winner here is our portfolio companies, brand partners, clients, and team. Together, we continue to bring new technologies and platforms to the world. The rest of 2023 is poised to be quite something for team Triple G Ventures; new brands, events, and partnerships - all coming together. Stay tuned!''

Since 2021, Triple G Ventures has built a dynamic portfolio featuring more than 12 brands spanning consumer tech, IoT, AI, Web 3.0, Machine Learning, IT, Audio/Video, Music, Entertainment, Gaming, and EdTech market segments. Synthogy, AceZone, ShiftCam, insoundz, Artiphon, ASI Audio, and LAVA MUSIC are just some of the influential brands that form the cornerstone of Triple G's portfolio. Furthermore, Triple G has also established brand and strategic partnerships with Fortune 500 brands and has delivered multiple major event experiences including the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), National Association of Merchants (NAMM), and Audio Engineering Society (AES).

Most notably, the #INNOVATE@NAMM experience at the NAMM 2023 show was a major highlight. Triple G's #INNOVATE@NAMM became the central hub for all innovators at the event. The booth featured interactive demonstrations, highlighted by live performances from Grammy-Award-winning keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist Jordan Rudess, Mike Garson, Geoffrey Gee and, was paired with a series of podcast interviews and giveaways.

Triple G's approach to business growth acceleration is characterized by long-term thinking and a "people, passion, purpose" philosophy that integrates its unique 5-step process (Discover, Assess, Plan, Execute, and Measure) while working on business strategies.

About Stevie International Business Award ®

The 2023 IBAs received entries for more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 61 nations across hundreds of business categories, from PR Campaign of the Year to Best Entrepreneur, Sustainability Initiative of the Year, Technology Categories, and many more.

The winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet on October 13th in Rome, Italy.

Details about 2023 IBAs and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at https://stevieawards.com/iba/company-organization-awards-winners-0

About Triple G Ventures | Business Growth From Seed to Scale

The award-winning go-to global business growth accelerator for rising brands, scaling emerging tech companies empowering the creator economy. Triple G Ventures specializes in business growth from seed to scale in consumer and creator tech including, but not limited to, IoT, AI, Web 3.0, Machine Learning, IT, A/V Tech, EdTech, and more. Triple G Ventures architects and delivers brand strategy, product definition, go-to-market, channel strategy, sales and marketing strategy and execution, digital transformation, strategic partnerships, business operations, team development, financial business strategy, and planning.

For more information on Triple G Ventures' business growth and management consulting services visit www.triplegventures.com.

Media Contact

Sophio Beradze, Triple G Ventures, 1 800-918-8651, [email protected], www.triplegventures.com

SOURCE Triple G Ventures