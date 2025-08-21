Triple-S Steel Implements INVEX ERP at Five Intsel Steel West Locations

"We were able to quickly deploy our fourth set of locations on the INVEX metal software in a record time of 5 months. INVEX is now supporting our flat rolled and general line locations as we continue to deploy INVEX in our next implementation phase." Mike Livergood, VP Quality Management Post this

As Triple-S Steel continues to expand through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, operational efficiency and process standardization have become top priorities. INVEX, the cloud-based ERP and eCommerce software by Invera, has enabled the company to streamline operations and increase visibility of processes across locations.

The comprehensive INVEX suite of applications supports inventory management, quote and order entry, online price books, purchasing, mobile shop-floor functions, job scheduling, and shipment planning—all tailored for the metals industry.

"We were able to quickly deploy our fourth set of locations on the INVEX metal software in a record time of 5 months. INVEX is now supporting our flat rolled and general line locations as we continue to deploy INVEX in our next implementation phase." Mike Livergood, VP Quality Management at Triple-S Steel

Empowering Sales Teams

Triple-S Steel benefits from INVEX's ability to handle sourcing and fulfilling a single sales order from one or multiple warehouse locations through INVEX's material transfer functionality. In addition, transfer requirements are automatically visible to the transport and logistics team for streamlined fulfillment.

Sales teams also gain real-time insights through the INVEX Order Status Desktop, which provides a full view of each order—from entry through processing, planning, and shipment—on a single screen.

Optimizing Warehouse Operations

Warehouse teams leverage INVEX's ease of use by performing picks directly on the mobile application, as well as recording saw and plate-cutting orders directly in the warehouse using steel industry-focused software screens. Logistics teams utilize the online Shipping Planning tool to group and summarize deliveries by customer, route, or zone, improving load consolidation and dispatch efficiency.

Triple-S Steel also partnered with the Invera certified partner Star Software to extend the use of INVEX using the available toolbox of real-time data interchange methods and APIs, to meet their unique business requirements. Triple-S Steel partnered with STAR to deploy their AP Automation Solution for the automated upload of vendor invoices using OCR technology for the data extraction, reconciliation process, and subsequent voucher creation.

About Triple-S Steel

Triple-S Steel is one of the nation's largest family-owned steel service centers, with over 50 locations across North America and Colombia, offering structural steel, tubing, specialty metals, and value-added processing to customers in construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

About Invera

Invera has been providing metal enterprise and metal-specific e-commerce solutions to the metal service center and processing industries since 1977. The metal software solution INVEX is fast and intuitive and can be implemented quickly requiring minimal, if any, software modifications.

INVEX is used by metal service centers, metal stockholders, plate processors, metal distributors, metal processors, steel toll processors, and steel tube mills that produce tubes from slit coils. Invera's commitment to the metals industry is endorsed by over 700 sites in North America, Europe and the Middle East at single-site and multi-site companies.

