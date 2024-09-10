Triple-S Steel Implements Metal Software INVEX at 5 Mid-Atlantic Locations

"We were able to quickly deploy the INVEX software that fits very well with our metal service center operations, that is fast and easy to use. Our warehouses now fully operate on mobile, tablet, or desktop devices for rapid fulfillment." – Mike Livergood, Quality Control at Triple-S Steel Post this

INVEX addressed the unique challenges at Triple-S, where the multiple warehouse locations operate in a hub-and-spoke fulfillment model, where orders can be rapidly transferred and fulfilled by the Triple-S location that is closer to the customer. The sales team can now enter Quotes and Orders, where each item can potentially be sourced from different warehouse locations, and all transfer requirements appear online for the transport load planning team to facilitate that fulfillment.

In Sales, quotes and orders can now be quickly entered in INVEX for as-is stock pulls or saw cutting orders, using fields and screens all that are fully optimized for selling and pricing metal products.

The Sales team also benefit from the Order Status Desktop, which shows a comprehensive status of the customer's order at a single glance. The Sales Department can see the order's status from the moment the order is received, including all steps to pull and process the order, as well as the shipment planning and subsequent final shipment to the customer.

For the warehouse, the online Shipping Planning function provides a comprehensive, multi-layer inquiry that summarizes orders by customer, delivery route, or delivery zone for better load consolidation. Mill Test Reports, if required, are printed and/or emailed to the customer the moment the item ships.

Triple-S also utilized the flexible and powerful toolbox to extend the use and functionality of INVEX to customize multiple business documents and add their own customer-specific fields to the screens. These features, to address their unique business requirements, were performed by the INVEX Certified Partner Star Software.

About Triple-S Steel

Triple-S Steel Holdings Inc. is a steel service center with locations throughout the United States, Canada, Dubai, and Colombia. Triple-S stocks more than 100,000 tons of steel and aluminum. The company offers a variety of products, including beams, channels, flat bars, floor plates, and perforated metals. The company was founded in 1960 by the Stein family in Houston, TX.

Triple-S Steel's Mid-Atlantic locations, formerly known as BMG Metals, operates four locations in Virginia and one in Maryland, supplying carbon steel, stainless, and aluminum. These locations offer plasma cutting and burning services, as well as sawing and shearing processing services.

About Invera

Invera has been providing metal enterprise and metal-specific e-commerce solutions to the metal service center and processing industries since 1977. The metal software solution INVEX is fast and intuitive and can be implemented quickly requiring minimal, if any, software modifications.

INVEX is used by metal service centers, metal stockholders, plate processors, metal distributors, metal processors, steel toll processors, and steel tube mills that produce tubes from slit coils. Invera's commitment to the metals industry is endorsed by over 700 sites in North America, Europe and the Middle East at single-site and multi-site companies.

