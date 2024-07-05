Triple-S Steel's Shamrock Steel - Implements INVEX, a Cloud-Based Metal Enterprise Software

"We look forward to continuing our digital transformation journey with INVEX and adding more sites across the country." — Nataly Marks, President of Triple-S Steel Post this

Mike Livergood, Quality Control at Triple-S Steel, comments, "INVEX was successfully implemented, and the user experience has been very positive. The software has a number of controls throughout the order fulfillment process to ensure customer requirements are met. We have enjoyed moving to real-time production recording, and utilizing the INVEX order status displays that provide comprehensive information on each order line. We are looking forward to future deployments throughout our company."

For the Sales department, quotes and orders are quickly entered in INVEX for as-is stock pulls or saw cutting orders. For plate-cutting quotes, sales can choose from a list of custom plate-burned shapes such as circles and rings, making it easier and faster to enter quotes.

Shamrock also benefits from the Order Status Desktop, which shows the comprehensive status of the customer's order at a single glance. Since the picking, saw cutting, plate cutting, and bending processing steps are being recorded in the warehouse, the Sales Department can see the order's status as it goes through each process – whether scheduled, in process, or complete.

For the warehouse, saw and plate-cutting jobs are scheduled and recorded in real-time on the shop floor. Picks are recorded using shop-floor mobile devices, as the material is picked and loaded for shipment. The online Shipping Planning function provides a comprehensive, multi-layer inquiry that summarizes orders by customer, delivery route, or delivery zone for better load consolidation.

About Shamrock Steel

Shamrock Steel, a subsidiary of Triple-S Steel Holdings Inc., was originally founded in 1956 and is a carbon steel distributor and service center focused on quality, service, and dependability to the construction and petroleum industry. Shamrock Steel operates a modern fleet of twenty delivery vehicles, which cover east to Abilene, south to Fort Stockton, west to Pecos, northwest to Carlsbad, and north to Seminole.

Triple-S Steel Holdings Inc. is a steel service center with distribution locations throughout the United States, Canada, Dubai, and Colombia. With multiple locations in Houston, it stocks more than 100,000 tons of steel and aluminum angles. The company offers a variety of products, including beams, channels, flat bars, floor plates, and perforated metals. The company was founded in 1960 by the Stein family in Houston, TX.

About Invera

Invera has been providing metal enterprise and metal-specific e-commerce solutions to the metal service center and processing industries since 1977. The metal software solution INVEX is fast and intuitive and can be implemented quickly requiring minimal, if any, software modifications.

INVEX is used by metal service centers, metal stockholders, plate processors, metal distributors, metal processors, steel toll processors, and steel tube mills that produce tubes from slit coils. Invera's commitment to the metals industry is endorsed by over 700 sites in North America, Europe and the Middle East at single-site and multi-site companies

