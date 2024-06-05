Tripleseat Acquires 3D Floor Plan Provider, Merri, to Revolutionize Event Management & Planning

Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat comments, "The acquisition of Merri represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide the hospitality industry with the most comprehensive and user-friendly event management solutions." Post this

Key Benefits of the Merri Acquisition:

Seamless Integration: Merri's advanced floorplan and event design tools will fully integrate into the Tripleseat platform, allowing users to create detailed, customizable floorplans that align perfectly with their event requirements.





Enhanced User Experience: The combined platform will offer an intuitive user interface, making it easier for users to visualize and plan events, manage seating arrangements, and optimize space utilization.





Increased Productivity: By consolidating event planning and floorplan design into a single platform, hospitality professionals can save time, reduce errors, and improve coordination.





Data-Driven Insights: The integration will provide users with valuable analytics and insights, helping them make informed decisions to enhance event profitability and guest satisfaction.

Event Management Innovation's Impact on the Hospitality Industry:

Tripleseat currently serves over 16,000 restaurants and hotels globally and has managed 34 million events to date. By incorporating Merri's technology, Tripleseat aims to further solidify its position as the leading event management solution provider in the hospitality industry, ensuring even more efficient and effective event planning processes for its extensive user base.

Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition: "We are thrilled to welcome Merri to the Tripleseat family. This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide the hospitality industry with the most comprehensive and user-friendly event management solutions. Merri's innovative technology aligns perfectly with our vision, and we are excited to bring these enhanced capabilities to our customers."

Randi Bushell, Founder of Merri, added: "Joining forces with Tripleseat allows us to bring our advanced floorplan and event design tools to a broader audience. We share a common goal of simplifying and enhancing the event planning process, and we look forward to working together to achieve this."

About Tripleseat: Tripleseat is a leading provider of cloud-based sales and event management solutions for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. With a focus on improving efficiency and enhancing the customer experience, Tripleseat's platform helps hospitality professionals streamline event planning, increase sales, and drive business growth. Tripleseat currently serves over 16,000 restaurants and hotels globally and has managed 34 million events to date. For more information, visit www.tripleseat.com.

About Merri: Merri is a pioneering floorplan and event design application that empowers restaurants and event planners to create stunning, customizable floorplans with ease. By offering an intuitive, user-friendly interface, Merri simplifies the design process and helps users optimize their space for any event. For more information, visit www.bemerri.com.

