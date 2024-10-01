Tripleseat Announces Integration with Amaze Insights to Enhance Comprehensive Reporting for Hotels

This integration aims to enhance the ability of hotel brands, management companies, and individual properties to drive occupancy and revenue by providing a comprehensive view of their sales data in a single, easy-to-use platform. Post this

"Tripleseat continues to lead the hospitality industry by offering our clients innovative solutions that simplify operations and improve performance," said Sam Dewey, Tripleseat's Senior Vice President of Growth. "The integration with Amaze Insights demonstrates our commitment to providing hotels with the most effective tools to manage their events and operations, driving both efficiency and profitability. By bringing together powerful event management and insightful reporting, we are enabling our clients to make smarter, data-driven decisions."

"We're thrilled to integrate Amaze Insights with Tripleseat," said Jaime Job, CEO of Amaze Insights. "Our mission is to provide hoteliers with a single-source view of their performance data, helping them make faster, better-informed decisions. The synergy between Amaze Insights' comprehensive reporting capabilities and Tripleseat's powerful event management platform creates a solution that is both comprehensive and user-friendly for hotel teams. We look forward to seeing how this integration will empower hoteliers to drive growth and success."

For hotel customers, this integration represents a significant opportunity to gain deeper visibility into their performance across various data points, from booking trends to revenue pacing. This will give them the ability to take quick, informed actions to meet business objectives. By combining the strengths of Tripleseat's event management tools with the robust reporting capabilities of Amaze Insights, hotels will have more control over their event operations and be better positioned to succeed in an increasingly competitive market.

About Tripleseat Tripleseat is the leading hospitality management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues that simplifies the booking process and streamlines communication for venue managers and customers. Founded in 2008, Tripleseat helps venues generate new leads, close more sales, and increase event revenue.

About Amaze Insights Amaze Insights provides advanced reporting tools that help hotels and management companies increase occupancy and revenue through dynamic, single-view reports. Amaze works with all major S&C platforms, offering users a streamlined way to analyze key performance metrics and make data-driven decisions.

For more information, visit tripleseat.com and amazeinsights.com.

Media Contact

Dana Yerid, Tripleseat, 1 978 614 0490, [email protected], www.tripleseat.com

SOURCE Tripleseat