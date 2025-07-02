Tripleseat Announces Integration with Reserve with Google to Streamline Event Inquiries and Boost Venue Visibility

Tripleseat now integrates with Reserve with Google, allowing venues to capture event leads directly from Google Search and Maps. Boost your venue's visibility and streamline inquiries effortlessly!
CONCORD, Mass., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripleseat, the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, today announced a strategic integration with Reserve with Google to make it easier than ever for potential customers to discover venues and submit event inquiries directly through Google Search and Maps.
Through a new reservation integration, venues using Tripleseat can now enable a lead form link that appears under the "Reservations" section of their Google listing (if segmented as Restaurant, Bar, or Bakery). When selected, the link brings users to a customized Tripleseat page featuring the venue's details and an Event Quote Request Form. Once submitted, the form is automatically logged as a lead in the venue's Tripleseat account, streamlining the inquiry process and driving high-quality leads from one of the most powerful search platforms in the world.
"Tripleseat's mission has always been to help venues book more events with less effort, and our integration with Reserve with Google takes that to the next level," said Sam Dewey, SVP of Corporate Development at Tripleseat. "By connecting Tripleseat directly to where millions of people search for venues every day, we're not only increasing visibility for our customers but also simplifying the path from discovery to booking."
This integration ensures that Tripleseat venues are discoverable at a key decision-making moment—when potential clients are actively searching for event spaces online. It removes friction from the planning process and allows venues to respond faster to high-intent leads.
The Reserve with Google integration is now available for Tripleseat customers. Learn more at tripleseat.com/partnermarketplace.
About Tripleseat
Tripleseat is the leading event management platform used by over 19,000 restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. With powerful tools to manage leads, bookings, and communications all in one place, Tripleseat streamlines the entire event lifecycle and helps venues drive more revenue with less work.
