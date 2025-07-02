Tripleseat Announces Integration with Reserve with Google to Streamline Event Inquiries and Boost Venue Visibility

"Tripleseat's mission has always been to help venues book more events with less effort, and our integration with Reserve with Google takes that to the next level," said Sam Dewey, SVP of Corporate Development at Tripleseat. Post this

"Tripleseat's mission has always been to help venues book more events with less effort, and our integration with Reserve with Google takes that to the next level," said Sam Dewey, SVP of Corporate Development at Tripleseat. "By connecting Tripleseat directly to where millions of people search for venues every day, we're not only increasing visibility for our customers but also simplifying the path from discovery to booking."

This integration ensures that Tripleseat venues are discoverable at a key decision-making moment—when potential clients are actively searching for event spaces online. It removes friction from the planning process and allows venues to respond faster to high-intent leads.

The Reserve with Google integration is now available for Tripleseat customers. Learn more at tripleseat.com/partnermarketplace.

Tripleseat is the leading event management platform used by over 19,000 restaurants, hotels, and unique venues.

