Tripleseat Announces New Integration with Mews Property Management System

This two-way integration will allow hotels to easily track room rates with room inventory in Tripleseat. Once a group block has been created, the integration will automatically push that data into Mews.

"We are thrilled to offer this integration with Mews to Tripleseat customers. Tripleseat for Hotels' features, such as the multi-events grid, lead generation, and sales tracking, will work seamlessly with Mews to provide hotels with top-tier tools for group bookings and planning," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat.

"Adding Tripleseat Software to the Mews Marketplace is incredibly exciting," said Sara Smith, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Mews. "Tripleseat is an industry-leading technology solution that can help hoteliers increase bookings and completely remove planning anxiety. I'm sure that the Mews network of hoteliers will love the capabilities that Tripleseat provides."

About Tripleseat for Hotels

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform used by 15,000+ restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. The Tripleseat for Hotels platform enables group sales and catering teams to drive leads, book, manage, and plan events from guest room blocks to banquet space and every detail in between. Our features, paired with software partner integrations, make Tripleseat the leading software for today's modern hotel. To learn more about group bookings with Tripleseat for Hotels or to schedule a demo, please visit tripleseat.com/products/hotels.

About Mews

Mews is the leading platform for the new era of hospitality. Powering over 4,000 properties across more than 85 countries, Mews Hospitality Cloud is designed to streamline operations for modern hoteliers, transform the guest experience, and create more profitable businesses. Customers include Accor, Generator-Freehand, The Strawberry Group, The Social Hub, Life House, and Airelles. Mews has been named the World's Best Independent Hotel PMS Provider by World Travel Tech Awards (2022, 2023) and Best Place to Work in Hotel Tech (2021, 2022) by Hotel Tech Report. The company has offices in Europe, the United States and Australia.

