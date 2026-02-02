Tripleseat Appoints Rick Russo as Chief Financial Officer

"Rick is exactly the type of leader we need as we continue to scale and modernize our operations; his deep expertise in building high-performing SaaS businesses makes him a perfect fit for the Tripleseat team." — Michelle Fischer, CEO of Tripleseat. Post this

"Rick is exactly the type of leader we need as we continue to scale and modernize our operations," said Michelle Fischer, CEO of Tripleseat. "His passion for scaling software companies and leading high-performing teams makes him a perfect fit for Tripleseat. We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to the impact he will make as we position the company for long-term success."

Prior to joining Tripleseat, Russo served as Chief Financial Officer at CentralReach, the leading AI-powered SaaS platform for Autism and IDD care, and at ETQ, a foremost enterprise quality management SaaS company. In both roles, he implemented strategic planning and KPI frameworks that helped scale each organization into a top‑performing SaaS business. Earlier in his career, he spent a decade at Epicor Software, an enterprise ERP provider, where he held multiple senior global finance and accounting roles.

"I'm excited to join Tripleseat as Chief Financial Officer," said Rick Russo. "I'm looking forward to partnering with the team to drive growth, strengthen operations, and support the next phase of the company's journey."

Tripleseat is backed by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm.

