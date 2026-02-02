Tripleseat Appoints Rick Russo as Chief Financial Officer

Tripleseat has appointed strategic finance veteran Rick Russo as Chief Financial Officer to spearhead the company's next phase of growth and operational modernization. With over 30 years of experience scaling top-tier SaaS organizations, Russo joins the executive team to strengthen Tripleseat's position as the premier event-management platform for the hospitality industry.
CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripleseat, the premier event-sales and management platform serving restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, has appointed Rick Russo as Chief Financial Officer.
Russo brings more than 30 years of experience, including multiple leading software companies, and is a strategic finance executive with deep experience in building and scaling high‑growth SaaS organizations. Russo will lead Tripleseat's financial operations and serve as a strategic thought partner to the executive team and board, helping drive the company's next phase of growth, modernize financial operations, and strengthen performance management.
"Rick is exactly the type of leader we need as we continue to scale and modernize our operations," said Michelle Fischer, CEO of Tripleseat. "His passion for scaling software companies and leading high-performing teams makes him a perfect fit for Tripleseat. We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to the impact he will make as we position the company for long-term success."
Prior to joining Tripleseat, Russo served as Chief Financial Officer at CentralReach, the leading AI-powered SaaS platform for Autism and IDD care, and at ETQ, a foremost enterprise quality management SaaS company. In both roles, he implemented strategic planning and KPI frameworks that helped scale each organization into a top‑performing SaaS business. Earlier in his career, he spent a decade at Epicor Software, an enterprise ERP provider, where he held multiple senior global finance and accounting roles.
"I'm excited to join Tripleseat as Chief Financial Officer," said Rick Russo. "I'm looking forward to partnering with the team to drive growth, strengthen operations, and support the next phase of the company's journey."
Tripleseat is backed by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm.
