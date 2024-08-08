Tripleseat for Hotels and Kolter Hospitality Expand Partnership with Courtyard Delray Beach Offering Unrivaled Group Sales and Event Management

"We chose Tripleseat for Hotels at Courtyard Delray Beach because of its stellar reputation, easy-to-navigate software, and detailed reporting capabilities," commented Tessa Hodge, Area Director of Sales for Kolter Hospitality. Post this

"We chose Tripleseat for Hotels at Courtyard Delray Beach because of its stellar reputation, easy-to-navigate software, and detailed reporting capabilities," commented Tessa Hodge, Area Director of Sales for Kolter Hospitality. "Our team looks forward to utilizing the platform's many features to enhance group sales and maximize event and catering business."

The all-in-one platform empowers teams to make real-time booking changes regardless of location or device, communicating seamlessly across all departments, while tracking sales, insights, and growth allowing for stress-free reporting. Teams will stay up-to-date with leads and accounts, enhancing efficiency that drives sales.

"We're so pleased to grow our relationship with Kolter Hospitality and welcome Courtyard Delray Beach to the Tripleseat family," says Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "Our platform is a great fit to maximize the hotel's business and leisure group bookings and streamline the event planning process, which will enhance the property's overall revenue."

About Tripleseat for Hotels

Tripleseat for Hotels is the leading cloud-based group sales and catering management platform used worldwide. Tripleseat for Hotels makes it easy for sales teams to create and send group booking proposals in minutes, saving them hours a day and increasing productivity while decreasing workload. Tripleseat for Hotel's features, paired with its integrated CRM and various software partners, make it the leading software for today's hotel.

To learn more about Tripleseat for Hotels or to schedule a demo, please visit, https://tripleseat.com/products/hotels/.

