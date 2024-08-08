Tripleseat for Hotels and Kolter Hospitality Expand Partnership with Courtyard Delray Beach Offering Unrivaled Group Sales and Event Management

Tripleseat for Hotels, the leading cloud-based group sales and catering management platform for hotels welcomes Courtyard Delray Beach, the second property in the Kolter Hospitality portfolio to onboard the platform.
CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripleseat for Hotels, the leading cloud-based group sales and catering management platform for hotels welcomes Courtyard Delray Beach, the second property in the Kolter Hospitality portfolio to onboard the platform. Located in this popular South Florida community, the 150-room hotel is ideally situated a half mile from Gold Coast Beach near bustling Atlantic Avenue. Catering to business and leisure guests the hotel offers private event spaces for corporate meetings and special occasions, contemporary dining at The Bistro, and refreshments at The Reef Bar, Delray's only rooftop pool bar with panoramic views.
Kolter Hospitality, a leader in hotel development and management, was so successful with Tripleseat for Hotels at AC Hotel Orlando Downtown that it implemented the software at Courtyard Delray Beach. Tripleseat for Hotels was chosen for its comprehensive reporting capabilities, user-friendly interface, and cross-departmental accessibility, which also increases group booking leads, streamlines catering and event management, and improves overall internal communication.
"We chose Tripleseat for Hotels at Courtyard Delray Beach because of its stellar reputation, easy-to-navigate software, and detailed reporting capabilities," commented Tessa Hodge, Area Director of Sales for Kolter Hospitality. "Our team looks forward to utilizing the platform's many features to enhance group sales and maximize event and catering business."
The all-in-one platform empowers teams to make real-time booking changes regardless of location or device, communicating seamlessly across all departments, while tracking sales, insights, and growth allowing for stress-free reporting. Teams will stay up-to-date with leads and accounts, enhancing efficiency that drives sales.
"We're so pleased to grow our relationship with Kolter Hospitality and welcome Courtyard Delray Beach to the Tripleseat family," says Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "Our platform is a great fit to maximize the hotel's business and leisure group bookings and streamline the event planning process, which will enhance the property's overall revenue."
About Tripleseat for Hotels
Tripleseat for Hotels is the leading cloud-based group sales and catering management platform used worldwide. Tripleseat for Hotels makes it easy for sales teams to create and send group booking proposals in minutes, saving them hours a day and increasing productivity while decreasing workload. Tripleseat for Hotel's features, paired with its integrated CRM and various software partners, make it the leading software for today's hotel.
To learn more about Tripleseat for Hotels or to schedule a demo, please visit, https://tripleseat.com/products/hotels/.
