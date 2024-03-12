Tripleseat for Hotels Partners Up with Urban Cowboy Hotels to Maximize Group Bookings and Event Revenue

"We hope to help boost Urban Cowboy's group bookings and revenue, enabling them to expand further and share their unique and bespoke approach to hospitality with their guests," says Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. Post this

"At the beginning, we built and managed our events program by hand and needed a solution that could provide accurate reporting, save us time, and track our event revenue, all in one place," says Carly Summers, Head of Culture & Hospitality for Urban Cowboy. "Tripleseat for Hotels offers communication tools that helped us streamline operations, from pitching new business to executing events and collecting payments, all within one platform. It's truly been a game-changer for our business."

Tripleseat for Hotels empowers group sales and catering teams to book, manage, and plan guest room blocks and banquet space, and make real-time changes to bookings regardless of location or device. Offering a range of reporting tools for assessing business performance, the platform facilitates tracking of sales, past insights, and pacing trends.

"There is no greater satisfaction than witnessing the growth of a customer like Urban Cowboy and seeing their trust in our software," says Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "We hope to help boost their group bookings and revenue, enabling them to expand further and share their unique and bespoke approach to hospitality with their guests."

About Tripleseat for Hotels

Tripleseat for Hotels is the leading cloud-based group sales and catering management platform used worldwide. Tripleseat for Hotels makes it easy for sales teams to create and send group booking proposals in minutes, saving them hours a day and increasing productivity while decreasing workload. Tripleseat for Hotel's features, paired with its integrated CRM and various software partners, make it the leading software for today's hotel.

To learn more about Tripleseat for Hotels or to schedule a demo, please visit, https://tripleseat.com/products/hotels/.

Media Contact

Dana Yerid, Tripleseat, 1 978 614 0490, [email protected], www.tripleseat.com

SOURCE Tripleseat