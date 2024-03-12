Tripleseat for Hotels Partners Up with Urban Cowboy Hotels to Maximize Group Bookings and Event Revenue

Urban Cowboy, a growing design-driven boutique hotel brand, selects Tripleseat for Hotels as its group sales and catering management software trusted to boost group bookings and streamline the event planning process.
CONCORD, Mass., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripleseat for Hotels, the leading cloud-based group sales and catering management platform for hotels is thrilled to welcome Urban Cowboy, a growing design-driven boutique hotel brand. With three existing properties in Nashville and the Catskills, Urban Cowboy is expanding to Denver opening in 2024.
Urban Cowboy selected Tripleseat for Hotels for its easy-to-navigate software trusted to boost group bookings, streamline the event planning process, and seamlessly connect every detail across all departments. The all-in-one, cloud-based solution helps teams stay up to date with leads and accounts ultimately driving sales and overall revenue.
"At the beginning, we built and managed our events program by hand and needed a solution that could provide accurate reporting, save us time, and track our event revenue, all in one place," says Carly Summers, Head of Culture & Hospitality for Urban Cowboy. "Tripleseat for Hotels offers communication tools that helped us streamline operations, from pitching new business to executing events and collecting payments, all within one platform. It's truly been a game-changer for our business."
Tripleseat for Hotels empowers group sales and catering teams to book, manage, and plan guest room blocks and banquet space, and make real-time changes to bookings regardless of location or device. Offering a range of reporting tools for assessing business performance, the platform facilitates tracking of sales, past insights, and pacing trends.
"There is no greater satisfaction than witnessing the growth of a customer like Urban Cowboy and seeing their trust in our software," says Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "We hope to help boost their group bookings and revenue, enabling them to expand further and share their unique and bespoke approach to hospitality with their guests."
About Tripleseat for Hotels
Tripleseat for Hotels is the leading cloud-based group sales and catering management platform used worldwide. Tripleseat for Hotels makes it easy for sales teams to create and send group booking proposals in minutes, saving them hours a day and increasing productivity while decreasing workload. Tripleseat for Hotel's features, paired with its integrated CRM and various software partners, make it the leading software for today's hotel.
To learn more about Tripleseat for Hotels or to schedule a demo, please visit, https://tripleseat.com/products/hotels/.
Media Contact
Dana Yerid, Tripleseat, 1 978 614 0490, [email protected], www.tripleseat.com
SOURCE Tripleseat
Share this article