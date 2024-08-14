Tripleseat for Hotels Partners with The Grand Hall & Hotel Morado in Chilliwack, British Columbia Taking Groups Sales and Event Management to New Heights

"We understand what it takes for a small team to succeed, and our software will assist with the day-to-day challenges to improve operations so they can continue to offer bespoke experiences to their guests for years to come," says Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. Post this

"We're a small, independently owned business running on all cylinders. I've been dreaming about a software system that can help our small team streamline operations and manage our growing partner and client lists," explains Jade Lehti, owner of The Grand Hall & Hotel Morado. "Once I spoke with a Tripleseat representative, learned about the features, and that their high-profile customers are my business idols, Tripleseat seemed almost too good to be true!"

Tripleseat for Hotels offers optimized tools to enhance client relations, streamline workflow and event management, and provide insightful platform-generated reporting. From tracking and storing lead communication, customizable documents, and guest portal payment capabilities, the platform is an all-in-one solution that keeps staff on track elevating the event experience for everyone.

"We're excited to be a part of The Grand Hall & Hotel Morado story and help grow the business of this charming design-forward venue and hotel," says Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "We understand what it takes for a small team to succeed, and our software will assist with the day-to-day challenges to improve operations so they can continue to offer bespoke experiences to their guests for years to come."

About Tripleseat for Hotels

Tripleseat for Hotels is the leading cloud-based group sales and catering management platform used worldwide. Tripleseat for Hotels makes it easy for sales teams to create and send group booking proposals in minutes, saving them hours a day and increasing productivity while decreasing workload. Tripleseat for Hotel's features, paired with its integrated CRM and various software partners, make it the leading software for today's hotel.

To learn more about Tripleseat for Hotels or to schedule a demo, please visit, https://tripleseat.com/products/hotels/.

Media Contact

Dana Yerid, Tripleseat, 1 978 614 0490, [email protected], www.tripleseat.com

SOURCE Tripleseat for Hotels