Tripleseat for Hotels Teams Up with Best Western Downtown Casper Hotel in Wyoming Offering Unparalleled Group Sales and Event Planning Solutions

"We've been grappling with an outdated system lacking essential communication and reporting functionalities crucial for our team's success," explained Leah Ranes, Director of Sales & Catering at Best Western Downtown Casper. "Tripleseat for Hotels was the ideal fit, offering unlimited user access, customizable documents, and streamlined event planning, that will significantly elevate our catering service and sales efforts."

The all-in-one, easy-to-navigate platform empowers teams to make real-time booking changes regardless of location or device, communicating seamlessly across all departments, while tracking sales, insights, and growth allowing for stress-free reporting. Teams will stay up to date with leads and accounts, enhancing efficiency that drives sales and overall revenue.

"Tripleseat for Hotels meets the demands of diverse customers from small, independent hotels to large corporate brands as well," says Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "We are thrilled that Best Western Downtown Casper Hotel has entrusted our software to provide a solution for their group sales, marketing, and event planning needs."

About Tripleseat for Hotels

Tripleseat for Hotels is the leading cloud-based group sales and catering management platform used worldwide. Tripleseat for Hotels makes it easy for sales teams to create and send group booking proposals in minutes, saving them hours a day and increasing productivity while decreasing workload. Tripleseat for Hotel's features, paired with its integrated CRM and various software partners, make it the leading software for today's hotel.

To learn more about Tripleseat for Hotels or to schedule a demo, please visit, https://tripleseat.com/products/hotels/.

