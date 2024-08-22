Tripleseat For Hotels Teams Up with Lark Hotels & Bluebird by Lark to Boost Group Sales and Elevate Event Management

Tripleseat for Hotels was selected by the hotel group for its integrated Customer Relationship Management features and to simplify event booking and planning all in one easy-to-navigate platform. Post this

"Our priority was to implement a comprehensive event management platform to help us grow our group business and become more efficient through the event planning process," explains Kevin Charland, Lark and Bluebird Hotels Director of Sales. "Tripleseat for Hotels also answers our need to improve communications across multiple departments from group sales, food & beverage, to reservations. We're looking forward to our partnership with Tripleseat!"

The cloud-based solution helps teams stay up to date with leads enabling real-time changes to bookings regardless of location or device, communicating seamlessly across all departments. By taking the headache out of day-to-day tedious tasks and allowing more time to dedicate to the client experience, Tripleseat for Hotels can help reach sales goals and increase overall revenue.

"We look forward to collaborating with the design-driven and independent spirit of Lark and Bluebird Hotels, supporting their vision of authentic hospitality," says Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "Our suite of tools will strengthen their group sales and streamline event planning, empowering staff to deliver exceptional guest experiences."

About Tripleseat for Hotels

Tripleseat for Hotels is the leading cloud-based group sales and catering management platform used worldwide. Tripleseat for Hotels makes it easy for sales teams to create and send group booking proposals in minutes, saving them hours a day and increasing productivity while decreasing workload. Tripleseat for Hotel's features, paired with its integrated CRM and various software partners, make it the leading software for today's hotel.

To learn more about Tripleseat for Hotels or to schedule a demo, please visit, https://tripleseat.com/products/hotels/.

