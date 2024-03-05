Tripleseat Introduces the Next Evolution of Tickets with Tripleseat Tickets

"With Tripleseat Tickets, we address the unique needs of venues that do events like live music, wine tastings, chef tables, and reservations. We developed a robust all-in-one ticketing solution that is a total game changer," comments Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. Post this

Tripleseat Tickets also seamlessly integrates directly with the Tripleseat Sales and Event Management platform for added functionality. As a Tripleseat user, creating a ticketed event and reporting on ticket sales, marketing data, and payments will all be in one application. Say goodbye to disjointed and siloed ticket events data.

To learn more, request a demo or pricing, please visit https://tripleseat.com/tickets/

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is an award-winning sales and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues globally, enabling event managers to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 10 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads.

To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com.

Media Contact

Dana Yerid, Tripleseat, 1 978 614 0490, [email protected], https://tripleseat.com/

SOURCE Tripleseat