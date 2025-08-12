Tripleseat Names Michelle Fischer as Chief Executive Officer

Tripleseat, the premier event-sales and management platform, has announced the appointment of veteran technology executive Michelle Fischer as its new Chief Executive Officer. Bringing a proven record of scaling high-growth companies, Fischer will lead the company's next chapter of growth by accelerating product innovation and continuing to enhance the customer experience for the platform's more than 19,000 venues.
CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripleseat, the premier event-sales and management platform serving restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, today announced Michelle Fischer's appointment as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
Fischer brings more than two decades of leadership experience across the SaaS and technology sectors. She most recently served as CEO of Vehlo, a high-growth software platform serving the automotive sector. During her tenure, she led the company through significant expansion in customer footprint, employee growth, and operational scale. Fischer has also held executive leadership roles at several other growth-stage technology companies, where she built strong go-to-market teams and scaled operations globally.
"Michelle is exactly the type of leader we envisioned for this next chapter. She is strategic, empathetic, people-first, and deeply aligned with our mission of empowering event professionals," said Preston McKenzie, General Atlantic Operating Partner, Tripleseat Board Member, and former Interim CEO. "We've built strong momentum at Tripleseat, and I couldn't be more excited to hand over the reins to someone who is not only capable but also genuinely passionate about this industry and its people."
As CEO, Fischer will focus on accelerating product innovation, expanding Tripleseat's reach into new segments and geographies, and continuing to enhance the customer experience. The company supports more than 19,000 venues with its all-in-one platform for managing leads, bookings, and event operations.
"This industry is fast-paced, creative, and deeply human, and I'm thrilled to be part of it," said Michelle Fischer, CEO of Tripleseat. "Tripleseat already has an incredibly strong foundation: a category-defining product, a team that cares deeply, and customers who consistently champion our platform. My job is to make sure our customers are winning. When they do, the industry grows, and so do we. I'm excited to listen, learn, and lead us into our next chapter."
Tripleseat is backed by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm.
About Tripleseat
Tripleseat is the leading web-based event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. Trusted by over 19,000 venues, Tripleseat makes it easy for hospitality professionals to streamline the event planning process, from lead to execution, all in one place. Learn more at www.tripleseat.com.
Media Contact
Dana Yerid, Tripleseat Software, 1 978-614-0490, [email protected], www.tripleseat.com
SOURCE Tripleseat Software
Share this article