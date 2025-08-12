Tripleseat Names Michelle Fischer as Chief Executive Officer

"My job is to make sure our customers are winning." - Michelle Fischer, CEO of Tripleseat Post this

"Michelle is exactly the type of leader we envisioned for this next chapter. She is strategic, empathetic, people-first, and deeply aligned with our mission of empowering event professionals," said Preston McKenzie, General Atlantic Operating Partner, Tripleseat Board Member, and former Interim CEO. "We've built strong momentum at Tripleseat, and I couldn't be more excited to hand over the reins to someone who is not only capable but also genuinely passionate about this industry and its people."

As CEO, Fischer will focus on accelerating product innovation, expanding Tripleseat's reach into new segments and geographies, and continuing to enhance the customer experience. The company supports more than 19,000 venues with its all-in-one platform for managing leads, bookings, and event operations.

"This industry is fast-paced, creative, and deeply human, and I'm thrilled to be part of it," said Michelle Fischer, CEO of Tripleseat. "Tripleseat already has an incredibly strong foundation: a category-defining product, a team that cares deeply, and customers who consistently champion our platform. My job is to make sure our customers are winning. When they do, the industry grows, and so do we. I'm excited to listen, learn, and lead us into our next chapter."

Tripleseat is backed by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm.

Tripleseat is the leading web-based event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. Trusted by over 19,000 venues, Tripleseat makes it easy for hospitality professionals to streamline the event planning process, from lead to execution, all in one place. Learn more at www.tripleseat.com.

Dana Yerid, Tripleseat Software, 1 978-614-0490, [email protected], www.tripleseat.com

