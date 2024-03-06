Tripleseat Solves The Large Party Reservation Problem for Restaurants and Their Guests

"The Large Party Reservations product solves a big problem for restaurants and addresses the needs of consumers by providing them with an easy and quick reservation capability," says Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. Post this

Tripleseat's new Large Party Reservations product solves the headaches of reserving and servicing large reservations by enabling the restaurant to offer online table availability, pre-ordering, and up-front payment. Armed with all the details for the reservation, the kitchen can prepare in advance and the venue can staff appropriately resulting in a positive and profitable reservation for everyone.

"Tripleseat continues to develop solutions to tackle challenges that restaurants face every day and turn them into revenue opportunities," says Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "The Large Party Reservations product solves a big problem for restaurants and addresses the needs of consumers by providing them with an easy and quick reservation capability."

