Tripleseat Wins 2025 APPEALIE SaaS Customer Success Award

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by APPEALIE for our commitment to customer success," said Drew Pierce, Tripleseat's Chief Operations Officer. "This award is a testament to the hard work of our entire team, who are passionate about helping our customers grow their businesses and streamline their operations. Our success has always been tied to theirs, and this recognition confirms that belief."

How Tripleseat Earned This Award

Tripleseat's platform helps hospitality venues increase event sales and streamline the booking process by simplifying everything from lead management and guest communication to payment processing and reporting. This proven ability to drive efficiency and growth for its users is what earned Tripleseat the APPEALIE SaaS Customer Success Award.

From day one, Tripleseat partners with each customer to ensure they get the most out of the platform. The onboarding experience is hands-on and tailored, with dedicated teams guiding setup, training, and adoption. This process helps customers quickly streamline their hospitality sales and event management, which leads to immediate results.

Tripleseat's commitment to customer education doesn't stop after onboarding. The company provides ongoing resources, including webinars, in-person sessions, and an extensive video library through Tripleseat University (TSU). These resources cover new product features, best practices, and industry insights to keep customers ahead of the curve.

Beyond training, Tripleseat also fosters a vibrant community of hospitality professionals. Events like Party People and the annual EventCamp conference allow peers to share ideas, exchange insights, and help shape the industry's future together.

About APPEALIE

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are known for being the most selective and results-driven software awards. Winners are chosen based on their dedication to customer success and their ability to deliver positive outcomes for their users. To learn more, visit the APPEALIE website.

About Tripleseat

Founded in 2008, Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. Used by more than 19,000 venues worldwide, Tripleseat helps hospitality businesses increase sales and streamline the booking process for private events and catering. To learn more, visit the Tripleseat website.

Media Contact:

Dana Yerid

Tripleseat Software

1 978-614-0490

[email protected]

www.tripleseat.com

