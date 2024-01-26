Tripleseat's 2023 Data Insights Reveal Remarkable Growth Trend with $7.3 Billion in Event Booking Revenue for Restaurant and Unique Venue Customers

Tripleseat facilitated over 3.5 million event bookings in 2023—a notable 16% increase from the previous year. Post this

"We're thrilled to see this significant revenue growth and increased event bookings for our Tripleseat customers and shed light on compelling trends for the events industry," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "We aim to help our customers achieve success by providing the tools they need to maximize their profits and create successful engaging events for their clients."

The platform caters to a diverse array of event styles, and a review of Tripleseat customer booking data identified wedding receptions as the leading revenue generator, amassing $862 million in 2023 alone. Customers also hosted 29,000 rehearsal dinners, showing the revenue potential beyond traditional wedding day events. Additionally, corporate events experienced a resurgence, with 190,000 events hosted in 2023, signifying a return to in-person business gatherings. Birthdays, cocktail receptions, and holiday parties also proved to be popular events in 2023.

Tripleseat generated an impressive 7.7 million event leads in 2023, showcasing a noteworthy 12% increase from the previous year. The platform not only delivers leads but also ensures a return on investment after hosting just two events. Beyond on-premise functions, customers generated over $411 million in catering, drop-off, and pickup orders highlighting Tripleseat's potential to maximize diverse revenue streams.

The remarkable growth observed in 2023 underscores Tripleseat's unwavering dedication to providing cutting-edge software and innovative event management solutions and is poised for continued success into 2024.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is an award-winning sales and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues globally, enabling event managers to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 10 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads.

In 2023, Tripleseat ranked for the fourth time in the prestigious Inc. Magazine 5000 List, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America, and received the esteemed APPEALIE SaaS Customer Success Award for the fifth consecutive year.

To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com.

