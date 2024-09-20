TripTrax Launches First Photo Contest with $500 in Prizes

TripTrax Inc. is excited to announce its first-ever photo contest, now open for submissions. This month's contest invites photographers and travellers to showcase their best sunset photos for a chance to win a share of $500 USD in prizes.

MONO, ON, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TripTrax Inc., the innovative travel app for cataloguing and sharing travel photos on an interactive 3D globe, is excited to announce its first-ever photo contest, now open for submissions. This month's contest invites photographers and travellers to showcase their best sunset photos for a chance to win a share of $500 USD in prizes.

Contest Details:

Theme: Sunsets 🌅

Submission Deadline: October 15th, 2024

Photo Limit: Up to 5 photos per participant

Prizes:

Grand Prize: $300 USD

Two Honorable Mentions: $100 USD each

each Total Prizes: $500 USD

How Winners Are Chosen: Winners will be determined by the number of Likes each photo receives from the TripTrax community.

"We're thrilled to launch this contest and showcase the talent of our community through such a universal and captivating theme," says Dave Neale, Founder and CEO of TripTrax Inc. "Sunsets are one of the most photographed moments, and we're excited to see how our users capture the beauty of these moments from all over the world."

How to Enter:

Download TripTrax: Visit triptrax.ca/api/get-app to download the app and enter the contest. Users who already have TripTrax installed should ensure they have the latest version of the app, and then refresh it by logging out and back in.

Submit Photos: After downloading the app, head to the My Trips page and tap the Contest tile to upload your photos.

Boost Your Chances: Participants can encourage their followers to Like their sunset photos within the TripTrax app to increase their chances of winning.

Winners will be contacted via the Instagram links entered in their TripTrax profiles, so contestants should ensure that information is up to date.

About TripTrax:

TripTrax Inc. is a cutting-edge app designed to enhance the travel experience by allowing users to upload, map, and organize their travel photos. With TripTrax, travelers can visualize their journeys on a 3D globe, privately share their memories, and plan future trips with a wish list of destinations. Available on iOS, Android, and as a Progressive Web App (PWA), TripTrax is a must-have for anyone passionate about travel and photography.

Download TripTrax Today:

Join the contest and share your sunset photos with the world! TripTrax is available for download on triptrax.ca/api/get-app.

For media inquiries, please contact: Dave Neale

Founder & CEO, TripTrax Inc.

Website: triptrax.ca

