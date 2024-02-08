Triton Benefits & HR Solutions Records Strong Growth for First Half of 2024 Fiscal Year

"Whether it's a captive insurance plan, a health reimbursement account, health savings account, or a PEO, our team does everything in their power to get creative and lower rates for both our current clients and potential prospects." - Steve Rosenthal, CEO of Triton Benefits & HR Solutions Post this

"One of our clients' faced a daunting 55% rate increase, but thanks to our team's expertise, we were able to find a feature-rich healthcare plan without an increase," said CEO of Triton HR and Benefits, Steve Rosenthal. "Whether it's a captive insurance plan, a health reimbursement account, health savings account, or a PEO, our team does everything in their power to get creative and lower rates for both our current clients and potential prospects."

Healthcare Renewal Rate Caps and Guarantees

In addition to traditional healthcare benefits plans that renew every year, Triton has the ability to include rate caps and guarantees that extend past the typical 12-month renewal, making it easy to budget for one of the top business expenditures. When such programs are extended to clients, it also eliminates the annual "open enrollment windup," which expends a considerable amount of time and productivity.

About Triton Benefits & HR Solutions

Triton Benefits & HR Solutions is a specialist provider of Group Health Benefits, Payroll, and HR services. With over 25 years of industry experience, the company is committed to helping businesses navigate the complex world of employee benefits and human resources. Triton prides itself on its technologically savvy, people-friendly approach, and its unwavering commitment to helping clients make informed, pragmatic decisions. For more information about Triton Benefits & HR Solutions and its services, visit TritonHR.com.

