Triton Benefits & HR Solutions Records Strong Growth for First Half of 2024 Fiscal Year

Triton Celebrates a Milestone of 50+ New Business Deals Driven by Increased Demand for Custom Group Health Benefits, Payroll, and HR Services Across Various Industries
WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Benefits & HR Solutions, a national employee benefits broker and HR consulting firm, today announced record growth during the first half of the 2024 fiscal year. With over $600 million in premiums, Triton helps companies across different industries and non-profit organizations navigate the best healthcare benefits options, often delivering feature-rich plans for less. The company offers a creative approach to securing healthcare benefits, including renewal rate caps and guarantees that go beyond the standard 12-months.
In the first half of fiscal 2024 ending December 31, 2023, Triton secured over 50 new clients, representing law and accounting firms, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, hospitality, and healthcare. Growth in Triton's professional employer organization (PEO) services represented 23% of the new deals, reinforcing the company's ability to provide flexible, low-cost options for group health plans in an industry where rates seem to increase every year.
"One of our clients' faced a daunting 55% rate increase, but thanks to our team's expertise, we were able to find a feature-rich healthcare plan without an increase," said CEO of Triton HR and Benefits, Steve Rosenthal. "Whether it's a captive insurance plan, a health reimbursement account, health savings account, or a PEO, our team does everything in their power to get creative and lower rates for both our current clients and potential prospects."
Healthcare Renewal Rate Caps and Guarantees
In addition to traditional healthcare benefits plans that renew every year, Triton has the ability to include rate caps and guarantees that extend past the typical 12-month renewal, making it easy to budget for one of the top business expenditures. When such programs are extended to clients, it also eliminates the annual "open enrollment windup," which expends a considerable amount of time and productivity.
To learn how Triton Benefits & HR Solutions can help your business provide affordable and compliant group health insurance plans to employees, visit the Triton website.
About Triton Benefits & HR Solutions
Triton Benefits & HR Solutions is a specialist provider of Group Health Benefits, Payroll, and HR services. With over 25 years of industry experience, the company is committed to helping businesses navigate the complex world of employee benefits and human resources. Triton prides itself on its technologically savvy, people-friendly approach, and its unwavering commitment to helping clients make informed, pragmatic decisions. For more information about Triton Benefits & HR Solutions and its services, visit TritonHR.com.
Media Contact
Mike Benedetto, Triton Benefits & HR Solutions, 1 9086168355, [email protected], https://www.tritonhr.com/
SOURCE Triton Benefits & HR Solutions
