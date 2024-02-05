TRIUNE Health Group grows by integrating Advanced Disability Management

As one of the largest privately owned case management companies in the country, it makes sense for us to continue to meet our customer needs and be a safe haven for all case managers looking to work at a company that values culture above all else. Post this

As of February 4, 2024, the Medical Case Managers of ADM transitioned to work alongside TRIUNE Case Managers in the constant effort to expand and provide exceptional services in California. Chief Executive Officer James Yep stated, "As one of the largest privately owned case management companies in the country, it makes sense for us to continue to meet our customer needs and be a safe haven for all case managers looking to work at a company that values culture above all else. The team from ADM will fit in perfectly with what we live and breathe every day in service of the injured workers."

In 2024, TRIUNE Health Group will celebrate 34 years of providing industry-leading service and solutions to employee health care management.

TRIUNE Health Group is an industry expert in Health Care Management. Our staff works diligently to reduce the number of injuries, improve Health and Wellness, and lower the costs for Healthcare and Workers' Compensation. We help people recover more quickly from injuries and illness and restore their ability to return to work. We find people jobs. TRIUNE Health Group is a mission-driven company whose success comes from improving the lives and business of each person with whom we work. We are People Helping People. If you would like more information about this topic, please call David Yep at 630-586-9440 or email [email protected].

