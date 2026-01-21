Trivium Technology Opens Sage 100 Practice in the North East and VA

Trivium Technology enters the Mid-Market manufacturing ERP software space with Sage 100C. With Offices in MA and VA Trivium looks to better serve its customers with Sage 100c Manufacturing Management System.

Trivium Announces Expands Partnership with Sage

HARVARD, Mass., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trivium Technology Inc., with offices in Massachusetts and Virginia, announced today that it has expanded its partnership with Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses, furthering its mission of growth in 2026. In its continuing efforts to meet customer demand and achieve corporate goals, Trivium has added the Sage 100 ERP family of products to its portfolio.

"Our plan is to grow, and by adding Sage 100 ERP, we will be better positioned to fulfill our mission and better serve our customers throughout in New England and Virginia" said Frank Leonard, President and CEO of Trivium Technology Inc.

Sage 100 ERP (formerly MAS 90 & MAS 200) provides a comprehensive selection of fully integrated applications, including robust core accounting as well as manufacturing and distribution capabilities. Many of Trivium's customers are manufacturers seeking an integrated approach rather than an add-on solution for their software needs. By adding the Sage 100 ERP family of products, Trivium is better positioned to meet this customer demand and deliver complete business management solutions.

Nancy Sperry, VP of Partner Sales at Sage said: "Adding Trivium to the Sage ecosystem strengthens our ability to deliver integrated, scalable solutions that help businesses thrive. Business leaders today need a product solution and a partner who understands their challenges and can deliver technology that drives efficiency. We're excited to deepen our relationship with Trivium and support their mission to empower customers across New England and Virginia."

For additional information about Sage 100 ERP, visit www.triviumtech.net/sage-100-erp or call Frank Leonard at 978-219-2500.

About Trivium Technology Inc,

Trivium Technology is a value-added reseller (VAR) of a full line of leading-edge technology products and services for small to medium sized manufacturers, enabling them to build more efficient business models, maximize their technology investments and eliminate the confusion of working with multiple service providers. Servicing New England, New York, New Jersey and Virginia, Trivium specializes in accounting and manufacturing software sales, service and support and are Sage business partners for Sage 100 ERP, Sage 50, Top Partner award for 2023 and 2024 for MISys. Manufacturing in North America, and Intuit Authorized resellers (QuickBooks). Visit their website at https://triviumtech.net

Media Contact

Frank Leonard, Trivium Technology, 1 978-219-2500 1001, [email protected], https://triviumtech.net/sage-100-erp

