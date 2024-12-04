TRJLA Embraces Cryptocurrency for its Fully-Entitled Mixed-Use Development Project in Downtown Los Angeles

Financing underscores commitment to innovation in the evolving digital economy

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRJLA LLC ("TRJLA"), a privately-held real estate development company, is excited to announce the acceptance of cryptocurrency, including, but not limited to, Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Solana, for a transaction. This process can be accomplished through a direct wallet-to-wallet transaction or third-party service provider. Subject to the completion of due diligence, closing can be expedited in one day for an efficient process.

Joseph Chang, TRJLA Co-Founder & CFO stated, "This financing initiative underscores the commitment to innovation and provides flexible investment opportunities in the evolving digital economy. By integrating cryptocurrency into its investment processes, TRJLA moves to the forefront of a transformative shift in real estate finance."

TRJLA invites cryptocurrency (and traditional cash) investors at the next vertical development phase, to complete advanced drawings and value engineering, for construction to commence in 2026. The stabilization of the project is perfectly timed to capitalize on the energy and economic uplift from the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

As we move forward with the fully-entitled 8-story, mixed-use project featuring 411 residential units and 17,140 square feet of commercial space, we see this project invigorating the community with vibrant living and shopping to foster economic tailwinds. It is strategically situated at the gateway of Downtown Los Angeles, with immediate access to 3 major freeways, Gold Line Station, and LA State Historic Park.

"We are excited to develop this large-scale podium project in Chinatown, which has tremendous need for new housing. The building provides generous amenities such as podium pool, pocket park with dog run, and rooftop gymnasium and deck, while anticipating future trends, such as micromobility and autonomous driving."

With abundant natural light from two courtyards, multiple levels of lush greenery, and around 500 feet of street frontage for retail and outdoor seating, the modern design with enhanced colors and materials fits well with the neighborhood vibe.

In the future, Downtown Los Angeles is anticipated to experience a real estate development boom cycle from two major catalysts, the 2028 Summer Olympics (https://la28.org/) and the Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit gondola project (https://laart.la/) that proposes a Chinatown station.

TRJLA LLC is a privately-held real estate development company based in Los Angeles, CA. The team consists of developers, architects, designers and lawyers with experience in residential, hospitality, office and retail developments. For additional information about the mixed-use project located at 717-759 N Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012, please visit www.trjla.com.

