TRM Expands Power Generation Expertise with Acquisition of Sheffield Scientific

"Sheffield Scientific significantly enhances TRM's ability to support the complex needs of power generation clients," said Don Omura, CEO of TRM. "Their expertise in Maximo, Hitachi Asset Suite, and OT cybersecurity aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver comprehensive solutions that improve the reliability and resiliency of critical assets. We are excited to welcome the Sheffield team to TRM."

With the addition of Sheffield Scientific, TRM now exceeds 180 employees, expanding its capabilities in the power generation sector. Kevin Carter, President and COO of Sheffield Scientific, will become General Manager of TRM's Power Generation Practice.

"Joining TRM is an exciting opportunity for our team and our clients," said Kevin Carter. "TRM's resources and reputation in EAM and reliability solutions will allow us to expand in the power generation sector while continuing to innovate. Together, we can deliver integrated solutions that combine asset management best practices with advanced cybersecurity measures—helping our clients achieve operational excellence and resilience."

"Sheffield Scientific has always focused on delivering exceptional value to our clients in power generation and utilities," said Joshua Weinstein, Co-Chairman and primary owner of Sheffield Scientific. "Joining forces with TRM ensures that our customers will benefit from an even broader range of capabilities and expertise. I am proud of what we've accomplished and confident in TRM's ability to carry that forward."

The combined strengths of TRM and Sheffield Scientific create a unique synergy: TRM's proven reliability and EAM methodologies complement Sheffield's specialized knowledge in fossil and nuclear power and OT risk management. This integration will enable TRM to offer end-to-end solutions—from asset performance optimization to risk mitigation, addressing the evolving challenges of critical infrastructure in the energy sector.

Benchmark International represented Sheffield Scientific in the sale to TRM.

TRM is a consultancy that elevates asset lifecycle management by combining holistic business process strategies with a vendor-agnostic approach to technology. By implementing operational best practices and digital technologies from a range of leading solutions, organizations are empowered to optimize their asset management practices. TRM has enabled hundreds of companies that rely on a variety of assets for their day-to-day operations to eliminate gaps between people, processes, and technology to achieve better reliability, exceptional performance, and millions of savings.

