TRM Introduces New Brand and Full-Spectrum Solutions for Critical Infrastructure

A Unified TRM for a New Era

The transition to the simplified name TRM reflects the organization's growth—both organically and through the acquisitions of respected brands including IDCON, Aquitas Solutions, Stratum Consulting Partners, Ardemas Technologies, and Performance Consulting Associates (PCA). Each brand maintains its legacy strengths while operating within a cohesive identity that is easier for clients to navigate.

"We have brought together the industry's leading experts in maintenance, reliability, EAM, AI, and OT cyber-security to create a full-service advisory and technology leader that leads organizations through regulatory, technological, and economic change," said Don Omura, CEO of TRM. "We are a unified organization equipped to help clients navigate complexity with clarity and confidence. We're proud to serve the people who keep the water flowing, energy delivered, supply chain moving, and essential industries running."

TRM's refined visual identity—including an updated color palette, typography, and contemporary logo—signals precision, confidence, and forward momentum while reinforcing TRM's role as a strategic partner in operational performance.

A Better, More Connected Experience for Clients

Clients will continue working with the same trusted advisors and delivery teams, now supported by streamlined access to the combined products and services of TRM and its acquired brands.

As part of the transition, trmnet.com email addresses will shift to trmgroup.com, with all existing addresses remaining active during the changeover. Customer portals and support channels will operate as they do today, with any future updates communicated proactively.

Prospective clients will also gain a clearer and more comprehensive view of TRM's value and scale:

10+ years hosting and SaaS expertise

200+ consultants specializing in EAM SaaS deployment, configuration, and upgrades

10+ international partners in reliability and maintenance excellence

125+ technology and industry certifications

5,000+ successful EAM implementation and integration projects

These credentials demonstrate TRM's breadth of strategic, operational, and technical capability—reinforced by decades of frontline experience.

Capabilities That Meet Organizations Where They Are

TRM supports the full lifecycle of asset and operational performance, helping organizations strengthen foundational practices while building toward predictive, data-driven futures. Integrated offerings span enterprise and operational strategy, reliability and maintenance consulting, business value and performance management, intelligent configuration of leading EAM/APM technologies, data readiness, workforce enablement, and adoption of predictive capabilities.

"Our evolution represents more than a new look—it reflects our commitment to helping organizations build resilient operations that support long-term sustainability goals," said Jeff Brown, COO of TRM. "By bringing strategy, reliability, and technology together in a cohesive way, we help clients achieve clarity, capability, and measurable progress."

Designed for the Future. Built on a Strong Legacy.

With decades of experience serving asset-intensive organizations and integrating the strengths of trusted industry brands, TRM is positioned to guide organizations through disruption, transformation, and the next generation of operational excellence. "This brand reflects our purpose and the impact we aim to make in the years ahead," added Omura. "Organizations need partners who help them adapt with intelligence, operate with confidence, and move forward with purpose. TRM is that partner."

Visit www.trmgroup.com to explore the new TRM brand, capabilities, and insights.

About TRM

TRM is a leader in enterprise asset management (EAM), reliability consulting, and operational performance improvement. Through its integrated family of brands—IDCON, Aquitas Solutions, Stratum Consulting Partners, Ardemas Technologies, and PCA—TRM delivers strategic advisory, reliability services, technology configuration, and performance solutions that help organizations optimize asset reliability, strengthen operations, and achieve measurable business value. Learn more at www.trmgroup.com.

Media Contact

Candice Hickman, TRM, 1 703-548-4285, [email protected], trmgroup.com

